My Hero Academia chapter 371 spoilers and raw scans: Shoji’s backstory revealed, Spinner comes back to his senses

After revealing Shoji’s face in the previous chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 371 elaborated on his backstory. According to the spoilers, it is as bad as readers presumed, but Shoji’s attitude toward his hellish childhood is commendable and awe-inspiring.

My Hero Academia chapter 371 also focuses on Spinner and the dual control that AFO and Shigaraki have over him. If the spoilers are correct, then this chapter focuses more on the theoretical vs practical approach towards mutant discrimination.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 371.

My Hero Academia chapter 371 spoilers focus on Spinner and Shoji’s opposite approaches toward mutant discrimination amid a series of flashbacks

According to spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 371 is tentatively titled Together with Shoji. The chapter begins with the mutant aggressors being surprised by Shoji’s scars while Spinner continues to have no idea about his surroundings. The PLF general manages to twist Spinner’s ignorance into something motivating for the army he is leading. Shoji comments that this attack will only reinforce the prejudices about the mutants.

This comment makes Spinner remember when AFO gave him a few quirks such as Scale Armor and Rigidity. This flashback changes into one of Shigaraki telling Spinner that he used to play League of Legends as a child, which finally brings the latter back to his senses. Spinner attacks Shoji, cutting off one of his arms. An alarmed Kouda remembers the day Shoji revealed his past to Class A.

Shoji was born to non-mutant parents, which resulted in him being persecuted by the village where he lived. While Tokoyami and Kouda, who live in the cities, may be unaware, but the situation is grim in the outskirts. He has to wear a mask so that the civilians do not get scared of him.

His only good memory is of saving a little girl using his arms. Tokoyami comments that Shoji is strong and Mineta apologizes for calling him an octopus. Other students also comfort him and he vows to become a good inspiration for the next generation.

Remembering the giant civilian who was evicted from the shelters for being a mutant, Shoji admits that the situation is dire, but he wants to take a better road. Spinner once again attacks Shoji, not caring about the cause. Kouda begins to evolve physically and comes to his friend’s rescue using a flock of birds. Shoji also grows several eyes on his arms and prepares for an attack.

Speculations

Spinner's warped state of mind (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

Spinner remembers Shigaraki with fondness, which is the opposite of how AFO seems in his perception. This could be an indication of how the followers of AFO value Shigaraki more than their master, and can be swayed to a different cause if Tomura wills it so. My Hero Academia chapter 371 also makes it clear that Spinner does not care about the liberation of mutants.

Shoji is shaped by his abuse (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

Conversely, Shoji not only cares about the cause. But he also has a healthier attitude towards it. He is far more suited to be the bearer of light, a role the PLF general assigned to Spinner in order for everyone to do AFO’s bidding. If any of the mutant civilians who are following Spinner due to false propaganda realize Shoji’s position, they can deflect and join the heroes instead. This would give the heroes a better chance of winning.

The PLF general serves AFO (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 371 also clarifies that Kurogiri remains the main objective for Spinner. It can be assumed that AFO could only use the transportation quirk once, and in order for villains to hop from battle to battle they need Kurogiri. It implies that AFO knew that the heroes would try to split them up. It also opens up the possibility of Dabi leaving his battle with Shoto at Kamino to go after Endeavor in the Gunga Mountain Ruins.

Shoji in the previous chapter (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

According to the spoilers, Kouda either goes through a quirk-awakening or an evolution. He has spikes coming out of his head, which could be a manifestation of his quirk that he previously never displayed. Shoji also seems to be employing his quirk in more innovative and extensive ways. The upcoming battle may be the decisive fight for the fate of Mutants. Hopefully, the official translation of My Hero Academia chapter 371 will shed more light on the matter.

