My Hero Academia chapter 370: Mutants start a revolution, Spinner's new power, and Shoji's resolve

The war against AFO and his acolytes continued in My Hero Academia chapter 370, which was released only a couple of hours ago. The chapter took a step back from Deku and AFO’s fight to bring Spinner and Shoji into the spotlight. While the chapter was not as action-packed as previous iterations, it did give fans a deeper insight into the inequalities that exist in Hero Society.

Last week’s chapter showed Deku using the full power contained in OFA to give AFO a taste of his own medicine. The villain became enraged and declared that Spinner would be the key to his victory. My Hero Academia chapter 370 was about Spinner and Shoji’s pasts, showing how much they suffered due to their appearances.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 370.

The mutants raided Jaku’s hospital in My Hero Academia chapter 370

What happened in the last chapter?

AFO and the nine lights (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 369 began with a flashback of the Second User fighting AFO. Back in the present, the Symbol of Evil was shocked by how powerful the Second’s Quirk became. Deku made use of this ability and the other powers contained in OFA to severely harm AFO. The villain complained about the unfairness of the fight before releasing nine strange lights.

The mutants rise up

Spinner's flashback in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 started with a flashback to Spinner’s past. As a young boy, the lizard-looking man suffered a lot of pain due to his appearance. The people of his hometown used to ostracize him and harm him whenever they could. They went as far as to say that he would never be accepted in their home, no matter how much society progressed.

Once the flashback ended, a narrator told the readers that the events of the chapter transpired moments before Dabi’s defeat. AFO got word about Kurogiri being held inside Jaku’s Central Hospital. He needed to get his hands on the Nomu, as Kurogiri was his best creation. The Symbol of Evil sent Spinner with an army of 15,000 villains and mutants to liberate the bartender.

A mutant attacking Koda in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

Present Mic was trying to apprehend the civilians without causing them much damage. However, the mutants were ready to sacrifice themselves for the cause and blocked his attacks. A mutant with wings appeared behind Mic, ready to kill the Hero with a pitchfork. Fortunately, a flock of birds arrived just in time to save him.

The flock was controlled by Koda, who asked his teacher if he was okay. Mic thanked the boy before asking him where Shoji was. Koda revealed that they were separated during the attack. Nearby, the police were trying to keep the rioters at bay, but they were severely outnumbered. Between the police and the Heroes, only 200 people were protecting Jaku’s Hospital.

Rock Lock was surrounded by mutants who wanted to kill the Hero. The rioters claimed that someone with a human face could never understand their pain. Another group of mutants noticed Koda and ran at him, ready to kill him. Koda asked them to stop, but one of the mutants silenced him by calling him a traitor to his kind.

The mutant manifesto

The Paranormal Liberation Front General in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 continued with a Paranormal Liberation Front member giving a speech to his fellow mutants. The man claimed that their kind would have independence from the pain inflicted by society. He recalled the atrocities that were committed against mutants in the past. He brought up the Great Jeda Purge and the 6/6 incident.

According to him, the only excuse that those who partook in the massacres provided was that mutants scared them. Hero Society acted as if nothing had happened, forgetting the pain that was caused to the mutant kind.

The mutants supporting Spinner in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

The man admitted that big cities were working towards a more tolerant society. Inside the city, mutants were seen as equals and even had a major influence, like Nezu and the Chief of Police. Sadly, mutants were still persecuted outside the urban environment. The villain took a cloak off his face, revealing an insect-looking face riddled with scars, presumably caused by people who feared him.

The villain continued his speech by declaring that the light of the Heroes never reached their small towns. People like Mic and Rock Lock were not Heroes of the mutant kind. Instead, they looked at Spinner as their savior. Many rioters were seen holding flags with Spinner on them.

Shoji arrives

Shoji's face in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 went on to show a monstrous-looking Spinner walking around the city with his gigantic sword in hand. It was revealed that AFO gave him other Quirks before the fight, which caused him to become irrational and erratic. The man could barely think, but he was certain that he needed to retrieve Kurogiri.

Spinner prepared to crush a group of policemen with his sword, only to be stopped by Shoji. The young Hero used his Octo Blow to knock the villain to the ground. The mutants who surrounded Spinner became furious, attacking Shoji while they called him a traitor. The young boy could do nothing to retaliate, as there were too many rioters. Still, he began speaking to them.

He asked them why they attacked the hospital if what they were looking for was equality. The young Hero reminded the rioters that the first thing the Heroes did during the first war was save the civilians. Shoji questioned his assailants, asking them if they had a plan to save the innocent. My Hero Academia chapter 370 ended with a panel of an angry Shoji without his mask.

Final thoughts

Spinner as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 370 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 370 may not have been as thrilling as the few previous chapters have been, but it is equally as important. Despite what the Hero Commission wants the public to believe, Hero Society is not perfect. The people most aware of this reality are mutants and people with “villainous” Quirks.

This topic has been discussed several times in the series, but it has never been given time under the spotlight. The series must further develop this issue before it ends, as society needs to evolve beyond hate to create a better future. Let’s hope that the series can tackle the issue with the seriousness that it deserves in future chapters.

