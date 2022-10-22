My Hero Academia: How does Rock Lock’s Quirk work? Explained

Rock Lock may not be the most important character in My Hero Academia, but he does stand out with his unusual Quirk.

My Hero Academia fans may remember him from the Shie Hassaikai arc. Ken Takagi is best known as the Lock Hero. With a helpful support Quirk, he is mostly used on the sidelines for any particular battle. However, it should be noted that his powers are extremely situational. While it may not be immediately apparent, Lock Down has many practical applications.

Rock Lock has put his powers to good use before in My Hero Academia. Here's a brief look at what he can do with Lock Down, including the strengths and weaknesses of his Quirk.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers.

It locks objects in place

ThePikminSpy @TheSneakySpy Rock Lock's *actual* quirk



(Re-uploaded with updated voice over) Rock Lock's *actual* quirk(Re-uploaded with updated voice over) https://t.co/gDF7zfZx6J

My Hero Academia fans may have noticed that Rock Lock has key protrusions on his fingertips. This is particularly relevant for his Quirk activation. Lock Down is an Emitter Quirk that requires physical contact from the user. There seems to be a pink glow on the affected objects, at least in the anime.

The point of the Quirk is to temporarily hold small objects in place, whether it's a random tile or even a moving wall. Affected objects will stay immobile for a brief period of time. Lock Down will not work on living people.

Rock Lock has only showcased one special move in My Hero Academia. Deadbolt allows him to secure the space within his surroundings, just by performing a 180-degree spin with his own hand.

Strengths and weaknesses

Jony @yonatanhoresh Have y'all noticed Rock Lock using his quirk to block this nomu in MHA 261? Have y'all noticed Rock Lock using his quirk to block this nomu in MHA 261? https://t.co/eblRNIS0db

This situational Quirk is best used in moments where the environment keeps changing. Back in the Shie Haissaikai arc, Joi Irinaka used his Mimicry powers to shift entire rooms. With the use of his Deadbolt maneuver, Rock Lock could stall the villain for a short while in My Hero Academia.

Rock Lock often carries a tile with him. By using his Quirk to fix its current position, he can jump from rooftop to rooftop. It's quite useful whenever he needs to get around buildings. The hero can even defend himself against Nomu during the Paranormal Liberation War.

However, the Quirk has a few limits in My Hero Academia. Lock Down mainly works on relatively small objects. In addition, if enough force is applied to the affected object, the Quirk will be disabled.

Rock Lock is capable in combat situations

At first glance, his powers may not seem all that useful. It's far too specific and requires the right set of circumstances. Nonetheless, the Lock Down Quirk presents him with a very unique fighting style.

For instance, during the Shie Hassaikai arc, he was able to use his Quirk to hold Toga's knife in place, despite it going through his right palm. Rock Lock certainly has a high pain tolerance in My Hero Academia. He could feasibly stop most weapons with his natural reflexes alone.

Rock Lock isn't the strongest hero in the series, but he does have a solid grasp of his Quirk. Whether it's fighting enemies or providing support, he can perform a lot of tasks at the same time. Combat skills certainly help, but moveset diversity also goes a long way in this series.

