My Hero Academia: Every Class 1-A student who was at Jaku during the war arc

The Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia caused many lives to change irreparably for several Heroes and students. Many of the youngsters who were affected by these events belonged to the world-famous Class 1-A of U.A. High. As often happens in the franchise, Deku and his friends end up getting involved in the most dangerous of situations.

Most of the members of Aizawa’s class participated in the war, in one way or another. Some were sent to Gunga Mountain Villa to fight against the villains on their home turf. Another large team helped the heroes fight Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front’s first lines of defense directly. The latter team had to fight harder than ever while trying to keep Shigaraki at bay.

Keep reading to learn more about the My Hero Academia Class 1-A students who fought the villains in the Jaku raid, as well as what their contributions were.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga series.

Shoto, Uravity, and the other members of Class 1-A who fought in Jaku during My Hero Academia’s war arc

Anima

Koda as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Koda Koji, also known as Anima, is arguably the shiest member of Class 1-A and My Hero Academia in general. Despite his Quirk being activated by voice, he tries to never speak up unless he wants to use it. As his power allows him to communicate with animals, he can often be seen surrounded by wild creatures, whom he considers his friends.

During the War arc, Anima and his partner Manga were tasked with evacuating the animals from the Jaku area. The duo tried to accomplish this mission before the Pro-Heroes began their fight against the villains. Sadly, they were unable to and were caught in the middle of Shigaraki’s destructive rampage.

As the silver-haired man destroyed the city, Koda and Manga kept helping the animals escape from the villain’s attack. They also stayed behind to help with the civilian evacuation after Gigantomachia demolished the remaining buildings.

Froppy

Froppy as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Few people are as blunt and honest in the My Hero Academia universe as Tsuyu Asui, also known as the hero Froppy. The black-haired girl has one of the most heroic hearts in the series, always doing her best to keep the people she cares about safe. Her Quirk, Frog, gives her all the abilities of a frog, like a large tongue and the capability to stick to walls.

Like Koda, during the Jaku Hospital Raid, Tsuyu was asked to help with the evacuation of the area. She worked alongside Ochako to make sure that as many civilians as possible could escape. When Shigaraki attacked, the girl did her best to save as many people as she could from the destruction.

When Gigantomachia attacked, the frog-like young woman returned to the city with Ochako to save anyone who was endangered by the villains. While she was busy saving people, Ochako had an encounter with Toga Himiko. Moments before the blonde girl could hurt her friend, Tsuyu arrived to save the brunette.

Ingenium

Ida as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The pride of the Tenya family, Ida, or the Hero Ingenium, is the most righteous member of Class 1-A. The glass-wearing young man always does his best to follow every rule enacted by authorities. Despite how rigid he may seem when talking, he is one of the most agile characters in My Hero Academia, thanks to the propulsors his Quirk Engine gives him.

Like most other members of Class 1-A present in Jaku during My Hero Academia’s war arc, Tenya had the mission to evacuate civilians. Once Shigaraki began disintegrating the city, Ida took as many civilians as he could with him to prevent their deaths. However, once he noticed that Izuku, Bakugo, and Shoto were still fighting the villains, he ran back with Nejire to help his friends.

Tenya did his best to protect Best Jeanist from the high-end Nomus that were attacking the Hero while he tried to stop Gigantomachia. He also aided Bakugo after the explosive young man was injured during his fight against Shigaraki.

Uravity

Ochako as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Ochako Uraraka may be one of the friendliest and cheeriest individuals in My Hero Academia, but she is also one of the fiercest fighters. Her Quirk, Zero Gravity, gives her the capability of removing the gravitational force of any object or being she touches with her hands.

The Hero Uravity was also a member of the rescue team sent to help the people of Jaku. The young woman worked hard to keep as many people from being caught in Shigaraki’s destructive rampage. Ochako, alongside Tsuyu and Koda, did not fight Shigaraki, as they stayed behind to help the people from Jaku escape.

At one point during the arc, Uraraka encountered an old woman who turned out to be Toga in disguise. The blonde villain wanted to ask Ochako how she could support a system that treated outcasts as inferior. Uravity is one of the Hero students who began questioning Hero Society once the war was over, inspired by Toga’s words.

Shoto

Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Endeavor’s son and one of the most powerful members of Class 1-A, Shoto Todoroki has been a fan-favorite character since the beginning of the series. Due to his traumatic childhood, which his father inflicted upon him, he had a hard time opening up to his fellow students. This trauma was caused due to his Quirk, Half-Cold Half-Hot, which gives the boy control over fire and ice.

Shoto was also assigned to the evacuation squad that helped the people of Jaku city escape. Still, he did not have the chance to save as many people as the previous entries on the list.

Todoroki ran after Deku and Bakugo immediately after the fight against Shigaraki began. He was of vital importance during the conflict, as his ice prevented many Heroes from turning to dust.

When Deku came up with a plan to severely harm Shigaraki with Endeavor’s flames, Shoto helped immensely by keeping his father’s temperature low with his ice. Sadly, the young Hero also had to fight Dabi, who revealed his identity as Toya Todoroki, his brother whom everyone believed had died.

Deku

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Once bullied for being one of the few Quirkless individuals in the My Hero Academia world, Deku grew up to be the most powerful student in Class 1-A. Ever since he was a child, Deku has had one of the most heroic hearts in the franchise as a whole. His Quirk, One For All, grants him the strength and powers of the seven previous users who wielded it.

Izuku began the war arc as a member of the rescue squad, only to become one of the main fighters in the conflict against Shigaraki. When Shigaraki’s Quirk evolved, Midoriya kept the villain away from the floor to prevent him from killing people standing on the ground. Despite the gigantic struggle that an air strike represented for him, Deku kept going without a complaint.

During their fight in the air, AFO in the body of Shigaraki tried to kill Deku with his blade-like arm. Bakugo managed to save his childhood friend but was gravely injured. Izuku went into a rage and began fighting with no regard for his opponent’s life. Sadly, he was not capable of finishing the job, as AFO escaped thanks to Gigantomachia.

Dynamight

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo Katsuki, also known as Dynamight, is perhaps the character with the best development in all of My Hero Academia. His Quirk, Explosion, gives his sweat nitroglycerin-like properties. When combined with the sparks he can produce from his hands, Bakugo is capable of producing enormous explosions.

Like the previous entries, Bakugo was tasked with helping civilians escape from the villains during the Jaku incident. The young Hero did so for a while before running after Deku to fight Shigaraki. During the fight, Bakugo saw the villain was ready to kill his old friend and saved Deku from certain death without realizing it.

Even after his injury, Bakugo stayed behind to protect his mentor, Best Jeanist, from the high-end Nomus. Unfortunately, he overstrained his body, leading to a long recovery in the hospital.

Final thoughts

Class 1-A as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia has many important characters that fans love to see on their screens. Nonetheless, Class 1-A is arguably the most popular group in the franchise, as most of the main cast are members of said class.

As such, it was obvious that many of them would have been included in the Jaku Hospital Raid of the War arc.

This particular moment in the series allowed many characters to prove their worth as Heroes. Whether they stayed behind to protect the innocent or fought dozens of villains under Shigaraki’s orders, there is no doubt that these children are true Heroes.

Poll : 0 votes