My Hero Academia chapter 369: How Deku uses all six of One for All's quirks, explained

The My Hero Academia manga has truly reached its peak. After finally being accepted by One For All's Second User, Izuku Midoriya has completed the power of One For All. After inheriting the Quirk from All Might, Deku now has access to all six of OFA's Quirks.

The latest chapter, i.e., Chapter 369 of My Hero Academia, shows Deku pummel Shigaraki/All For One. With Eraser Head nullifying the villain's Quirks, the green-haired hero unleashed a flurry of attacks at the Symbol of Chaos, giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Here's how Deku uses all six of OFA's Quirks.

My Hero Academia: Deku uses a complete One For All against Shigaraki/All For One

The battle rages on against the Symbol of Chaos. Deku is going all-out as he understands the danger of allowing AFO to live. In a series of unfortunate events, even the Pro Heroes have been blown back and pinned. Deku's friends did not go unscathed either, receiving grave injuries. All this combined tipped the boy over the edge. He is seen using all six of his quirks at once.

Fourth User's Quirk - Danger Sense

Rukasu @RukasuMHA

"That's 'Danger Sense'...?! I read about it on All Might's note. It's the fourth user's quirk."



"That's 'Danger Sense'...?! I read about it on All Might's note. It's the fourth user's quirk."

So Deku has spider sense now lol, curious to see how he'll use it in battles

"I'm feeling it again.... It's like my head's being pierced."

Danger Sense comes from OFA's Fourth Wielder, Hikage Shinomori. Somewhat like a sixth sense, it alerted him to any potential danger in the surrounding area. This gave him the chance to be on his toes and react appropriately. Izuku described the threat detection as "a sharp stabbing sensation" in his head.

In the fight against AFO in My Hero Academia Chapter 369, he uses it to detect attacks coming from the villain, giving him an opportunity to parry or dodge and thereby take less damage.

Sixth User's Quirk - Smokescreen

Originating from En, the Sixth User of OFA, Smokescreen is more of a defensive tactic. With this quirk, the user generates a thick cloud of smoke from their body which can cover a substantial area. This helps block the opponent's vision for a surprise attack or speedy escape.

While fighting AFO in My Hero Academia Chapter 369, Deku uses Smokescreen to create a thick cloud around them before he leaps and floats into the air. The cloud blocks AFO's vision and leaves him open for attacks.

Seventh User's Quirk - Float

Nerorasen @Nerorasen

283 #MHA

#Deku

My Boi Deku achieved or activated float! Its funny cause i just watched a video about when he will unlock it and this comes up! The chapter is gonna be big!

Deku has also inherited Nana Shimura's Quirk, Float, which allows the user to levitate and suspend themselves in the air. Along with OFA, it can enhance and grant the user the ability to fly at high speeds.

After releasing Smokescreen, Deku leaps and uses Float to rise above the smoke in preparation to land his attack on the villain.

Fifth User's Quirk - Blackwhip

Deku has been seen using Daigoro Banjo's Quirk multiple times. Repeated use of Blackwhip helped him master it and combine it with Fa Jin to create Black Chain. The Fifth's Quirk enables its user to produce energy tendrils from any part of their body and control them like a whip. Blackwhip draws power from the user's emotions, primarily anger.

My Hero Academia Chapter 369 shows Deku using Blackwhip to bind and yank a disoriented Shigaraki towards him. Previously, Deku used Blackwhip in his fight against Lady Nagant.

Third User's Quirk - Fa Jin

Mawari🍮 @mawarichan

MHA ch. 315 was great! We got to see a preview of what kind of power Deku is going to reach with Fa Jin, the kid will real faux 1000% probly.

Although its sad that Nagant might be gone, the impact she had in the story in just a few chapters will be permanent.

The Third's Quirk is one of Deku's most powerful abilities. Using Fa Jin builds up kinetic energy in the user's body by repeating regular motions. This energy is stored and is available for use later on. It grants the user an eruptive burst of power and speed upon release. Hence, seemingly light punches from Deku deliver a lot of force.

Before combining his Quirks in My Hero Academia Chapter 369, Deku had earlier launched a series of attacks (Detroit Smash Quintuple) at AFO. This helped build up Fa Jin, which he released in an explosive blow.

Second User's Quirk - Gearshift

The Second's Gearshift might be Deku's most powerful ability yet. Gearshift allows the user to alter the acceleration speed of things moving through space. The Meta Ability can even change speeds while ignoring the laws of inertia. Boosted by OFA, Gearshift can alter speeds down to a cellular level.

Deku combines Gearshift and Fa Jin to create Overdrive. This exponentially increases his speed and boosts his power. The force of Overdrive can be compared to OFA at 120%.

My Hero Academia Chapter 369 sees Deku unleash a majorly boosted Overdrive on Shigaraki, punching a hole straight through the villain.

