My Hero Academia Chapter 368: How Deku’s Black Chain works, explained

Deku is about to show off a really cool move in My Hero Academia Chapter 368.

With the ability to use multiple Quirks, he can string together a few powerful combos. Deku will have no choice but to rely on his strength and speed for the final battle. At this point in My Hero Academia Chapter 368, blunt force is all that can be used against AFO/Shigaraki.

Several readers have been talking about his latest super move. Black Chain was only briefly shown in My Hero Academia Chapter 368, but it will likely see a lot of use in the final battle. With that in mind, readers need to fully understand what makes Black Chain such an effective technique.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a brief explanation of how Black Chain works in My Hero Academia Chapter 368

He combines Black whip with Fa Jin

Rukasu @RukasuMHA TomurAFO hits Deku with a SMASH and the ground around them is destroyed, but Deku seems unaffected. He says that he won't let everything go the way AFO wants and ties up one of his arms with a combo of Fa Jin and Black Whip, which he calls Black Chain! #MHA368 TomurAFO hits Deku with a SMASH and the ground around them is destroyed, but Deku seems unaffected. He says that he won't let everything go the way AFO wants and ties up one of his arms with a combo of Fa Jin and Black Whip, which he calls Black Chain! #MHA368

At the beginning of My Hero Academia Chapter 368, AFO/Shigaraki tries smashing Deku into the ground, only for the latter to emerge unscathed. The hero then counterattacks with a super move known as Black Chain.

It's a stronger version of the Blackwhip Quirk. The main difference is that it's powered up by Fa Jin. Since he stores a lot of kinetic energy, Deku's attacks have more strength and speed. Black Chain can throw his targets across great distances or restrain them in place.

During the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 368, Deku used energy tendrils to grab AFO/Shigaraki by the arm. He was able to quickly throw him around, but the villain managed to escape. It remains to be seen how Deku will use the Black Chain going forward.

Black Chain is a very strong technique

JigokuSeiko ~ 🍡✨ @jigokuseiko

The 2nd helps the 3rd by buffing his speed, which would make his attacks much more powerful.



I think the 2nd is more a support and long ranged fighter, while the 3rd is a brawler.



ITS PERFECT! 🤩 #MHASpoilers Fa Jin and Transmission (2nd’s quirk) works really well together?The 2nd helps the 3rd by buffing his speed, which would make his attacks much more powerful.I think the 2nd is more a support and long ranged fighter, while the 3rd is a brawler.ITS PERFECT! 🤩 #MHASpoilers Fa Jin and Transmission (2nd’s quirk) works really well together? The 2nd helps the 3rd by buffing his speed, which would make his attacks much more powerful.I think the 2nd is more a support and long ranged fighter, while the 3rd is a brawler. ITS PERFECT! 🤩✨

Black whip is already Deku's most versatile move in his arsenal. He can not only restrain his targets but also reinforce his entire body. This allows him to use the OFA Quirk at 100% without damaging himself. Fa Jin just makes it even better since he can stockpile energy for later use.

Using the combined powers of Black whip and Fa Jin, Deku can restrain AFO/Shigaraki for a short time. The villain outright remarks that it's a stronger version of his previous techniques.

Theoretically, it can become even more potent with the second OFA user's Quirk. Based on the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 368, Deku can seemingly alter the speed of whatever he touches. He can use this in conjunction with Black Chain for devastating combos.

Deku briefly held AFO/Shigaraki in place

Pj Spirit @PjJoinsDaBattle #MHA368 #MHASpoilers

Deku officially has no other options but blunt force, unless the 2nd user’s quirk has a secondary effect or quirk combos can achieve it. Black Chain is cool. Wonder if that kinda thing can get sharp Deku officially has no other options but blunt force, unless the 2nd user’s quirk has a secondary effect or quirk combos can achieve it. Black Chain is cool. Wonder if that kinda thing can get sharp #MHA368 #MHASpoilersDeku officially has no other options but blunt force, unless the 2nd user’s quirk has a secondary effect or quirk combos can achieve it. Black Chain is cool. Wonder if that kinda thing can get sharp

Although the Black Chain attack wasn't enough to hold AFO/Shigaraki, it deserves some recognition in My Hero Academia Chapter 368. The monstrous villain has only become physically stronger with his body mutations. He was able to defeat some of the strongest Pro Heroes by himself.

Deku clearly believes in his strength if he's going to take on AFO/Shigaraki by himself. The hero was only given five minutes to defeat the villain, or else the entire world was doomed.

Black Chain has a lot of combo potential that will likely be shown after this chapter. Deku will need to pull out all the stops if he wants to win this fight. He carries a heavy burden walking into this final battle.

