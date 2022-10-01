My Hero Academia Chapter 368: How does Transmission work?

My Hero Academia Chapter 368 has generated a lot of discussion about the Transmission Quirk.

After years of speculation, Izuku Midoriya finally laid several theories to rest. The second OFA user's Quirk was officially revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 368. It's strong enough to deal with AFO/Shigaraki, the most powerful villain in the entire series.

Some fans might be confused about how this Quirk works. This article provides a brief explanation based on the context of the chapter.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Using the Transmission Quirk revealed in My Hero Academia Chapter 368, Midoriya can shift the speed of anything he touches

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I'm actually not so sure if the 2nd quirk is called Transmission or Shifting Speed/Gears. Because Deku says "2nd - Transmission", and that's how he usually namedrops the quirks, but soon after the second user explains it and says Shifting Speed (変速) 🤔 #MHA368 I'm actually not so sure if the 2nd quirk is called Transmission or Shifting Speed/Gears. Because Deku says "2nd - Transmission", and that's how he usually namedrops the quirks, but soon after the second user explains it and says Shifting Speed (変速) 🤔 #MHA368

The Transmission Quirk was first used at the beginning of My Hero Academia Chapter 368. It was shown right after AFO/Shigaraki was flying with the Black Chain technique. Midoriya seemed to activate it by clutching his right arm. Within an instant, the hero caught up to the villain.

Midoriya proceeded to land a sequence of powerful gut punches on AFO/Shigaraki. A series of panels in My Hero Academia Chapter 368 showed that the young hero could shift multiple gears for stronger and faster attacks. He started off with a second and third before switching into top gear.

AFO/Shigaraki was hit so fast that he couldn't even react in time. Midoriya can use the Transmission Quirk to alter the velocity of anything he attacks. While this was going on, Mirio Togata also mentioned how the sound of impact was delayed in My Hero Academia Chapter 368.

Midoriya can go far beyond his OFA limitations

Towards the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 368, the second OFA user stated that Midoriya can finally go "Plus Ultra" with the Transmission Quirk. The young hero first needs to hit the overdrive mode after reaching his top gear. Afterwards, he can go from 100% to 120% with his OFA powers.

Midoriya closed the chapter by hitting a Detroit Smash on AFO/Shigaraki. Readers may remember how the villain already tanked several powerful attacks from various Pro Heroes. It's very telling how the protagonist can deal real damage in his current state.

It remains to be seen how AFO/Shigaraki will react after this encounter. Of course, he did show fear and hesitation when he realized Midoriya was using the second OFA user's Quirk.

There seems to be a significant drawback

Shelbs @dorkydeku1A #mhaspoilers #Mhaleaks I'm an optimistic person and I'm optimistic that this ain't it. Bakugo still lying down. Hori said he cried during MHA Heroes Rising, said that was the original ending. It can't be over like that in five minutes can it? #MHA368 I'm an optimistic person and I'm optimistic that this ain't it. Bakugo still lying down. Hori said he cried during MHA Heroes Rising, said that was the original ending. It can't be over like that in five minutes can it? #MHA368 #mhaspoilers #Mhaleaks

The second OFA user made it clear that his Quirk should be saved for last. He also told Midoriya that AFO/Shigaraki needed to be defeated within the next five minutes. Otherwise, the entire world would be doomed.

Based on this brief exchange in My Hero Academia Chapter 368, readers can assume that there is a major drawback with the Transmission Quirk. In fact, when Midoriya was making his way to Shigaraki, the second OFA user told him not to waste his Quirk doing so.

It's obvious that Midoriya can only use this Quirk under specific circumstances. Kohei Horikoshi will likely provide an explanation in the next few chapters, if not the very next one.

