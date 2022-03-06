4 My Hero Academia characters who can beat Nejire Hado (& 4 who never will)

Nejire Hado is a student of U.A. Class 3-A in My Hero Academia, and a member of the Big 3 on the side. She is an eccentric individual who gets thrilled by the special abilities of others, which often distracts her even while fighting. However, owing to her exceptional mastery over her quirk, she is not an easy-going person in combat.

She is indeed capable of going against and even surpassing a Pro Hero. Whilst Nejire has the potential to take on most of the heroes, there are few who can beat her with ease.

4 characters who can beat Nejire Hado

4) Kyoka Jiro

Kyoka is an unenthusiastic and aloof individual in Class 1-A of the U.A. She doesn’t really possess proficiency in close-quarters combat, but compensates for her drawbacks with her “Earphone Jack” quirk. Kyoka’s quirk abilities are capable of neutralizing any sound-based attack and can also restrict the movement of her opponents.

While shockwaves are superior to soundwaves, it can’t be said for sure that Nejire would win this battle. Kyoka’s versatility in her quirk is greater than Nejire, and that’s what makes her stand out from others.

3) Neito Monoma

Monoma might get pretty cocky in fights, but that aside, he is a calm and relaxed person who will usually come up with a decisive strategy to defeat his infuriated opponents. His quirk “Copy” gives him the ability to copy other quirks that he can hold for a duration of up to 10 minutes straight.

Monoma can duplicate Nejire’s quirk and use it however he likes. In terms of agility, Monoma is stronger than Nejire and he can dodge the latter’s lethal attacks without a sweat.

2) Eijiro Kirishima

Kirishima is one of the strongest students in Class 1-A of the U.A. He is known for his hardening quirks, which allows him to become indestructible by toughening his body like a rock.

Similar to Nejire, he maintains his quirk at the cost of his stamina. He can resist Nejire’s Shockwaves while rushing towards her at the same time to deliver his Red Gauntlet punch, which will ultimately defeat her.

1) Shoto Todoroki

Todoroki is the most powerful, with a unique quirk, “Half-Cold and Half-Hot,” which allows him to generate and manipulate fire and ice, two of the most powerful elements at his disposal.

Apart from his quirk, he is an expert in hand-to-hand combat, which, in conjunction with his enhanced durability, agility, and reflexes, makes him a formidable opponent for his foes. Todoroki can restrict Nejire's movements by freezing and defeat her in countless ways.

4 My Hero Academia characters Nejire Hado can defeat

4) Itsuka Kendo

Itsuka Kendo is a high-spirited U.A. student who is commonly known as The Big Sister of Class 1-B. She is an exceptional combatant who tends to get very analytical during fights in order to discern the best ways to subdue her opponents.

Her quirk ”Big Fist” gives her the ability to enlarge both her hands enormously, which enhances her striking powers as well as her grip. Nejire can defeat Itsuka by maxing out her wave motions to release a shockwave blast that would be nigh on impossible for the latter to withstand.

2) Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka might be an airhead at times, but she is said to be one of the strongest combatants in Class 1-A of the U.A. She holds prowess in Gunhead Martial Arts, a close-range fighting style that tends to be the deadliest for her opponents.

With her quirk “Zero Gravity,” she nullifies the actual gravity of any living or non-living thing and can cancel it by joining her fingers together. Ochaco has the capabilities to overwhelm the likes of Nejire, but she still won’t manage to defeat her.

3) Mashirao Ojiro

Mashirao is an exceptional combatant whose physical capabilities foreshadow others. His quirk, “Tail,” aids him in a fight by being his third arm. He can grapple with his opponents as well as land heavy strikes that are capable of breaking even metal objects.

To avoid getting trapped by his tail, Nejire can use her shockwaves to propel in the air and ultimately gain a long-range advantage, which Mashirao is not good at.

1) Denki Kaminari

Denki is a jovial individual who tends to panic in dire situations, which makes him activate his “Electrocution” quirk accidentally. His greatest feat is being able to generate up to two million volts of electricity. However, Denki has no control over his quirk, which makes him an inferior opponent to Nejire.

