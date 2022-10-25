My Hero Academia Chapter 370 may have only presented Shoji’s backstory, not Spinner’s

Apparently, My Hero Academia Chapter 370 only showed one mutant's side of the story.

When the initial spoilers were first revealed, the leaker made it seem like Spinner and Shoji had a flashback in the same chapter. However, with some clarification in the official release, that may no longer be the case.

Kohei Horikoshi subverts expectations with how the chapter is presented. My Hero Academia Chapter 370 wanted readers to think Spinner was having a trip down memory lane. By the end of the chapter, it was revealed that Mezo Shoji is the one mutant that was chased out of his hometown.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 was Shoji's flashback, not Spinner and Shoji's

This chapter has one of the best opening ever, at first we were mislead to believe it's Spinner's flashback, as it shows a lizard on the wall, but the end revealed it's actually Shoji's flashback

Twitter user @tangroro brought up a very interesting point in regards to My Hero Academia Chapter 370. At first, it seems like Spinner is having a flashback at the start of the chapter, given the appearance of a random lizard. However, contexual hints indicate that it was Shoji's flashback the entire time.

Take a look at the river in the starting flashback. If readers look very closely at the ending flashback, they can see the same river in the background. The starting flashback also showed the back of someone's head, which many readers presumed to be Spinner's.

Of course, it turns out that it belongs to Shoji. The manga uses a black and white color scheme, so it's also hard to differentiate between Spinner and Shoji's hair. My Hero Academia Chapter 370 makes good use of this medium. Otherwise, it wouldn't be so easy to trick manga readers.

Why this is fundamentally important

🌟Koolkamjam💫 @KameronKKJ #MHASpoilers I like the parallel between Spinner & Shoji!! This idea never crossed my mind but it’s a very welcome surprise. Man I can’t wait for that next chapter #MHASpoilers I like the parallel between Spinner & Shoji!! This idea never crossed my mind but it’s a very welcome surprise. Man I can’t wait for that next chapter 👀🙌 https://t.co/M8vK9utK6x

Horikoshi structured these flashbacks in a very specific way. My Hero Academia Chapter 370 isn't a preview of Shoji's flashback in the next issues. Readers were getting a glimpse of it right then and there.

Spinner's motivations might seem understandable if he truly was chased from his own town. However, it's clear that Horikoshi wants the readers' sympathies to lie with Shoji, which is why the flashback belongs to him.

It's also telling how Spinner can't even understand what he's doing in the chapter. By comparison, Shoji has a clear idea of what's going on. This is going to be his fight to win in the end. More importantly, he's about to demonstrate the real difference between heroism and villainy in the mutant community.

Mutant politics finally takes center stage in the story

amber 🫐 @emberjay_ #MHA370



The fact that so many of you, including leakers, called this chapter boring and said “nothing happened” is so telling to me. The story isn’t about seeing your faves every week. The narrative has always been about criticizing the societal norm. #MHA370 SpoilersThe fact that so many of you, including leakers, called this chapter boring and said “nothing happened” is so telling to me. The story isn’t about seeing your faves every week. The narrative has always been about criticizing the societal norm. #MHA370 #MHA370Spoilers The fact that so many of you, including leakers, called this chapter boring and said “nothing happened” is so telling to me. The story isn’t about seeing your faves every week. The narrative has always been about criticizing the societal norm.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 is yet another reminder that Studio Bones shouldn't have taken liberties with the source material. When the Meta Liberation arc was finally adapted into the anime, they cut most of Spinner's backstory, not to mention the Creature Rejection Clan.

These are clearly important figures in the mutant politics subplot, which is why some fans were disappointed. Of course, there is a possibility that Studio Bones needed to restrict their budget, so they figured that Spinner wasn't all that important in the long run.

Regardless, My Hero Academia Chapter 370 brings to light a very common theme in the story. No matter the current year, there is always room for societal improvement. Shoji and Spinner also prove that it's not just about what happened in the past, but what they can do about it in the present.

