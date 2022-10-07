My Hero Academia Chapter 369 brings Spinner back into the fold

He isn't the biggest talking point in My Hero Academia Chapter 369, but Spinner will serve a bigger purpose going forward.

For the past few months, readers have been following the events at the floating U.A. High School. My Hero Academia Chapter 369 marks the first indication that other major battles will be covered beyond AFO/Shigaraki's.

Here's a brief look at Spinner's role in My Hero Academia Chapter 369, and why it's significant for the series. For better or worse, the final war certainly isn't going to end anytime soon. Fans still have a lot to look forward to. Of course, the question remains if Spinner can deal some major damage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Spinner finally makes a return in My Hero Academia Chapter 369

Here's what happened by the end of the chapter

mon @heymaki



WHAT THE FUCKK HAPPENED TO SPINNER //MHA SPOILERSWHAT THE FUCKK HAPPENED TO SPINNER //MHA SPOILERSWHAT THE FUCKK HAPPENED TO SPINNER 💀💀 https://t.co/fFcFdptNwE

During the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 369, Izuku Midoriya has completely overwhelmed Shigaraki/AFO with his Gear Shift Quirk (mistakenly referred to as Transmission in earlier translations). The hero would land multiple hits on the villain in quick succession.

While this was going on, AFO starts talking to himself about how the odds are stacked against him. The villain is still under the effect of Erasure, which means he can't even use his Quirks. AFO then screams in frustration as nine lights appear beside him, similar to the OFA users surrounding Midoriya.

My Hero Academia Chapter 369 ends with AFO believing he still has a winning chance. The scene transitioned to Spinner, appearing even more animalistic than he did before. He is now a hulking giant with drool coming out of his mouth.

Who is Spinner currently fighting?

Sushi 🥢 @MHA0fficiall #MHASpoilers #MHA369



Present Mic, Shoji y Koda estan en el campo de batalla vs Spinner y considerando lo gigante que esta spinner... Present Mic, Shoji y Koda estan en el campo de batalla vs Spinner y considerando lo gigante que esta spinner... #MHASpoilers #MHA369Present Mic, Shoji y Koda estan en el campo de batalla vs Spinner y considerando lo gigante que esta spinner... 👀 https://t.co/9KcypnLYLu

It's been a while, so readers might need a refresher on the final arc matchups. Spinner is currently heading over to the Central Hospital where Kurogiri is located. He plans on retrieving him with a Mutant army. The perspective will likely shift there after My Hero Academia Chapter 369.

Present Mic is stationed at the hospital, alongside Class 1-A students Mezo Shoji and Koji Koda. They were last seen engaging with Spinner and his giant sword. It's not going to be an easy fight, considering the size and scale of Spinner's attacks. The Gigantification Quirk gave him a massive boost in power.

Spinner versus Shoji will likely deal with their personal history with Mutant Quirk discrimination. Manga readers may finally get a glimpse into Shoji's backstory. They've been waiting for it for quite a long time.

What this means for the rest of the series

My Hero Academia Chapter 369 is a necessary change of scenery. For the past several chapters, Kohei Horikoshi mainly focused on the developments at the floating U.A. High School. However, there were still multiple ongoing battles that needed attention, such as Himiko Toga versus Ochako Uraraka.

Some readers were understandably worried that Horikoshi would off-screen the remaining fights in favor of Midoriya versus AFO/Shigaraki. That is certainly not going to be the case, given Spinner's involvement in the cliffhanger. It's very likely that his battle will get a good showcase.

At the very least, My Hero Academia Chapter 369 reassures fans that Horikoshi didn't forget about the other fights. The series clearly isn't ending this year, which means there is more time left to enjoy it. Thankfully, some of the side characters will get their moment in the sun.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes