Mirko vs Nomus in My Hero Academia season 6 might be one of Studio Bones' best work yet

My Hero Academia Season 6 returned over the weekend with the second episode of the season. Needless to say, it was epic. The heroes storm Jaku Hospital and the Gunga Mountain Villa to round up the villains. In their way, stands Dr. Garaki's Nomus. Fighting against them is the number five Hero, Mirko.

A major part of the episode focuses on Mirko's fight against the Nomus in Dr. Garaki's lab. The episode's release set fire to Twitter, with fans going wild behind the Bunny Hero.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2's action sequence is Bones' best work yet

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 kicked off with Mirko blasting into Dr. Garaki's lab. She relayed information that she had found the original doctor and was going for him. The doctor fumbled to escape while Mirko made easy work of the remaining Nomu.

As she charged towards the doctor, his pet Nomu, Mocha, jumped in to save him, producing a fake copy of the doctor. It was just enough for Garaki to activate the High-Ends. What ensued was a stunning battle as Mirko took on five of them.

OMFG EPISODE 2 OF MHA SEASON 6 WAS SO GOOD ONGJEJFJS IM ACTUALLY GONNA CRY NEXT EPISODE THO WITH THE HAWKS VS TWICE THATS GONNA BREAK ME TO SEE IT ANIMATED BUT OMFG MIRKO AND KAMINARI THIS EPISODE >> // MHA S6 SPOILERSOMFG EPISODE 2 OF MHA SEASON 6 WAS SO GOOD ONGJEJFJS IM ACTUALLY GONNA CRY NEXT EPISODE THO WITH THE HAWKS VS TWICE THATS GONNA BREAK ME TO SEE IT ANIMATED BUT OMFG MIRKO AND KAMINARI THIS EPISODE >>

The animation of the fight in Episode 2 was top-notch. To say that it did justice to the number five Hero would be an understatement. The fight sequence itself could be Studio Bones' best work so far.

Rightly so, Twitter erupted with Mirko springing into action in My Hero Academia Season 6. Fans all over could not get over how stunning the scene looked.

Rico @_Rico21 They got Mirko licking blood off her lips and it’s only episode 2 in MHA season 6. This season is going to be insane They got Mirko licking blood off her lips and it’s only episode 2 in MHA season 6. This season is going to be insane 😂🔥🔥

The visuals in this episode were especially incredible. Studio Bones perfectly captured Mirko in action. They managed to expertly create her expressions and dialogs, which added to the overall essence of the scene.

Also, despite being knocked back, Mirko re-emerges with a smile on her face. With a bloodied face, she leaps back at the Nomus since giving up is not an option.

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi #MHA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mirko fans eat good again this episode with BONES animating these scenes on POINT hnnghhh Mirko fans eat good again this episode with BONES animating these scenes on POINT hnnghhh 🐰🐰 #MHA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XSUT2q53E9

The purple in Dr. Garaki's lab is another great addition. This effect brings out the nature of a secret underground laboratory.

ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 @Zakiabjr twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bones did Mirko fight justice and more badass Bones did Mirko fight justice and more badass🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Op0oGWmnPN

Shinning brightly alongside Mirko is U.A. Class 1A's Denki Kaminari. Separated from the rest of his classmates, the yellow-haired hero is having severe anxiety. He desperately wanted to be part of the group his classmates are in, especially Kyoka Jiro.

While he appears to have a nervous breakdown, Midnight catches up to him with words of reassurance. She tells him to imagine protecting someone and somewhere and put his heart into doing so. This is when Jiro comes to his mind.

At this moment, one of the generals from the Paranormal Liberation Front unleashes his own lightning attack. It is then that Kaminari leaps forward and absorbs the oncoming wave of electricity. This shows his resolve to protect his friends and aid the heroes the best he can.

WHO START CRYING WHEN MIRKO AND KAMINARI GOT EPIC SCENE? THEY'RE FREAKIN COOL /mhaspoilerWarning Spoiler Season 6 Episode 2WHO START CRYING WHEN MIRKO AND KAMINARI GOT EPIC SCENE? THEY'RE FREAKIN COOL /mhaspoiler Warning Spoiler Season 6 Episode 2WHO START CRYING WHEN MIRKO AND KAMINARI GOT EPIC SCENE? THEY'RE FREAKIN COOL 🔥😭

Antonio ⚡ @EspinedaMiguel Kaminari getting his highlight this season plus the implication that he likes Jiro? MHA season 6 is off from a good start Kaminari getting his highlight this season plus the implication that he likes Jiro? MHA season 6 is off from a good start ⚡⚡

My Hero Academia Season 6 is truly off to a flying start. Episode 1 set the premise for the season. Episode 2 brings us stunning visuals from Mirko's fight and at the end, from Kaminari aka Chargebolt.

He gets over his fear of the impending battle and produces a massive yet beautiful display.

We also catch a glimpse of an unconscious Tomura Shigaraki as he continues to undergo the merger with All For One. As things are shaping up, the villain is almost ready to emerge as the heroes draw ever closer. This season can truly be a masterpiece coming from Studio Bones.

