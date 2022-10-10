Is Midnight dead in My Hero Academia? Explained

Nemuri Kayama aka R-Rated Hero: Midnight was a major supporting character in My Hero Academia. Besides being a Pro Hero, she was also a former Art History Teacher at U.A. High and hence, Midnight was a favorite in the MHA Community.

So for people asking if Midnight is dead in My Hero Academia, yes, Midnight dies in Chapter 296 of the manga. Here's everything related to her unfortunate demise.

Midnight's death in My Hero Academia explained

With the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front raging, there was an unprecedented chaos. Both sides incurred heavy casualties. One of these casualties was Midnight. As confirmed in Chapter 296, Midnight was killed by an unknown assailant on Shigaraki's orders in an ambush.

Fans of the series were left devastated when they found out about her demise as Midnight was one of MHA's most beloved characters. Her Quirk, known as “Somnambulist”, gave her the ability to release a sleep-inducing scent from her skin. She used fans to spread the scent further and a flogger-style whip for combat.

How did Midnight die?

Essentially, the heroes and villains were tied up in an intense battle. Chapter 278 followed the R-Rated Hero as she ventured to halt Shigaraki's trump card, Gigantomachia. Her plan was to get close enough to his face and release Somnambulist to put him to sleep.

However, it was not going to be that easy. Atop the giant's back were the League's original members. As Midnight went up to Gigantomachia's face, villain Mr. Compress threw marbles at her which turned into debris. This attack knocked her back and left her wounded as she got separated from her team.

Elsewhere, amidst his fight with the heroes, Shigaraki used his comms to order the remaining Paranormal Liberation Front villains to kill on sight. Midnight ended up becoming a target of this as she was later ambushed by a small group of villains.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia's Midnight, in actuality, died off-screen. This fact was not very well received by fans and lovers of the series worldwide. Considering that she was a hugely popular, fans expected her to continue living.

Heroes and villains in the show have been given better deaths. Typically, they go all guns out blazing in all their glory and/or get some kind of emotional farewell. That is how it is usually handled. But Midnight was denied that. Her demise was a mere mention and got little attention.

What makes it all the unfortunate is that not much was shown of the character or her backstory. She was known to have an amazing career as a hero, something which we hardly saw anything of. She was not offered a chance to evolve into a character central to the series.

Midnight's death will always be extremely unfortunate as it was something that could have been handled better.

