My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7: Deku saves Aizawa, Gigantomachia’s rampage begins

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 6 showed Deku and Bakugou luring Shigaraki away from civilians when they realized that the villain was targeting Deku in order to acquire One For All for himself. The duo was saved by the skin of their teeth by Gran Torino, after which they tried to restrain Shigaraki by sealing off his quirks.

But the preview for episode 7 warned viewers that the situation would be further complicated by Gigantomachia’s awakening. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7, showing the extent of the havoc caused by the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 summary and highlights

Shigaraki activates the Nomus

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7, titled Disaster Walker, began with media helicopters documenting the carnage in Jaku City and comparing it to the attack on Deika. While a worried Toshinori and Eri followed the news updates, Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki’s families went about their day, unaware of the danger the hero students were in.

At Jaku City, Shigaraki managed to efficiently deal with Endeavor and Ryukyu’s attacks, even with his quirks sealed off by Aizawa. Endeavor's shock at seeing the Nomus prompted the villain to explain that he fine-tuned Decay to leave the Nomus’ capsules untouched.

Shigaraki explains how he activated the Nomus (image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The scene provided an interesting perspective on the battle, with several heroes fighting the Nomus in the background as Shigaraki casually explained how he was unable to save all the Nomus.

An exhilarated Garaki told Present Mic that Shigaraki had even used radio waves to adjust the voltage of the electrical current, to make the Nomus smarter. Although these Nomus were unable to think for themselves, they were the closest to the level of the High-Ends.

Deku and Bakugou protect Aizawa

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 then showed Gran Torino telling Deku and Bakugou to hide, so as to prevent Shigaraki from getting his hands on One For All. Deku's analytical nature shone through as he immediately began to speculate on the worst-case scenario. With many of the heroes stuck fighting the Nomus, there weren’t enough people left to fight Shigaraki.

The villain kept dodging Endeavor’s attacks but realized that Aizawa was proving to be an obstacle in his path, and changed trajectories in order to kill him. The episode is one of those instances where Aizawa’s protective stance towards his students does not go unnoticed, with the injured teacher challenging Shigaraki despite knowing that his death would take away the only advantage the heroes had over the villain.

Deku tackled Shigaraki right before the latter reached Aizawa, coming to the same conclusion as his teacher. He declared that losing Aizawa would be the worst, since they could deal with Shigaraki’s inhuman physical strength as long as his quirks were sealed off.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 showed Deku and Bakugou fighting in tandem, with the former using Blackwhip to restrain Shigaraki while the blonde hero set off several explosions. Their combined attacks stunned Shigaraki enough for Endeavor to punch him away, creating a safer distance between them.

All For One overpowers Shigaraki’s body

Endeavor, realizing the severity of their situation, refrained from asking Deku and Bakugou any more questions, asking them to support Aizawa. He instructed Bakugou to protect Deku, observing that the villain seemed to be targeting Deku alone, with no interest in the other boy. Shigaraki mused that he needed to capture Deku and escape, but a startling transformation began occurring within him.

The recurring voice of All for One took over his body, splitting his face and calling One for All his little brother. Shigaraki himself was caught by surprise but soon composed himself. He admitted that his mentor’s consciousness was too strong, but he mused that while he was thankful to All For One, he refused to relinquish his will. Shigaraki stated that he wanted to surpass All For One, asking the voice to keep quiet.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

The anime is going to help so much with clarifying who was speaking when for us.

I like the overlapping voice thing too. I'm assuming that'll be what they eventually settle into; like eg Hollow mask Ichigo.

#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia VAs of both Shigaraki & AFO killed it.The anime is going to help so much with clarifying who was speaking when for us.I like the overlapping voice thing too. I'm assuming that'll be what they eventually settle into; like eg Hollow mask Ichigo. VAs of both Shigaraki & AFO killed it. 🔥The anime is going to help so much with clarifying who was speaking when for us.I like the overlapping voice thing too. I'm assuming that'll be what they eventually settle into; like eg Hollow mask Ichigo. #MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/u8mstqrVhL

Shigaraki evaded Gran Torino and Endeavor's attacks, making a beeline for Deku. But the OFA holder acted as the bait while Bakugou attacked Shigaraki from behind, using his equipment to cause a huge explosion. Deku attacked next, kicking the villain away towards Endeavor for the hero to land a flaming punch upon Shigaraki.

Gigantomachia takes off

The second half of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 focused exclusively on the deteriorating state of affairs at Gunga Villa. Gigantomachia began collecting the original League of Villains members and putting them on his back. Dabi also took Skeptic with them, despite the latter’s protests about his responsibility to protect Re-Destro.

Mt. Lady noticed Gigantomachia’s approach and intercepted him, but the giant proved to be both taller and stronger than the Pro Hero. Gigantomachia’s frantic rampage alerted Re-Destro that something had caused Shigaraki to awaken earlier than he was supposed to, and the villain ordered all their allies to follow Gigantomachia towards their new leader’s location.

Dabi and Mr. Compress ambushes Midnight

Mt. Lady tried to slow the giant’s advance, with Kamui Woods carrying Midnight on his back to keep up with them. Midnight tried to use her quirk to send Gigantomachia back to sleep but was thwarted by a surprise attack by Dabi, who took advantage of their hiding place.

The hero tried to attack again but was stopped by Mr. Compress this time, who dropped pieces of the destroyed walls from Gunga Villa upon her. An injured Midnight began wondering whose quirk would be effective against Gigantomachia and called the hero students, with a plan in mind.

Yaoyorozu takes charge

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 ended with Midnight calling the panicked hero students who formed the rearguard of Team Edgeshot. Having observed Momo Yaoyorozu’s leadership and decision-making skills, Midnight instructed her to create sedatives and hand them out to the other heroes.

She vaguely mentioned that what she was about to do was illegal, and urged the students to escape if the situation seemed to be getting out of hand. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 ended with Yaomomo taking charge as she began issuing orders to her classmates, preparing to intercept Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 shows hero students from both class A and B working together to stop Gigantomachia. They hurl the sedatives at Gigantomachia, but the plan likely doesn’t go as planned since the preview shows the students being pushed back by a strong gust of air.

The preview for episode 8 goes on to show Shigaraki curled up on the ground as smoke rises from his body while Deku and Bakugou adopt a fighting stance. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 is revealed to be League of Villains Vs. U.A. Students.

