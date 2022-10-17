10 Class 1-A students who get to shine in My Hero Academia season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 will prove to be U.A. High Class 1-A's toughest task yet. All of these students have come a long way in gaining better control of their quirks. Now with all of them having a Hero License, they are allowed to join the fight against the villains.

Under the tutelage of Shota Aizawa aka Eraser Head, Class 1-A was divided into two groups to join Team Endeavor and team Edgeshot. Nervous but up for the challenge, Class 1-A is set to take the stage. Here's a look at the Class 1-A students who will shine in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Eijiro Kirishima, Tenya Ida, Ochaco Uraraka and 7 other class 1-A students who will feature prominently in My Hero Academia season 6

10) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima (Image via Studio Bones)

Kicking off the list of Class 1-A students to shine in My Hero Academia Season 6 is Eijiro Kirishima aka Red Riot. He reinvented himself completely after joining U.A. High.

In Season 6, Kirishima is part of the rear guard to aid the main attack teams. He uses his Quirk Hardening to protect Ashido from Gigantomachia's attack and will play a role in defeating the generals of the PLF.

9) Mina Ashido

Mino Ashido (Image via Studio Bones)

Mina Ashido has always been the upbeat and cheerful one from Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. Outspoken and not afraid to defend her ideals, Mina realizes what it means to be a Hero. She gets over her fears of battle and is able to fully support her teammates. She was almost able to sedate Gigantomachia had it not been for the giant retaliating.

8) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu (Image via Studio Bones)

Momo Yaoyorozu is the vice class representative of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. Previously, she struggled to use her Quirk - Creation. She was only able to create a few small items after which she was left exhausted. But moving forward, she is able to create better and stronger items. In fact, Yaoyorozu created vials of undiluted sedatives that help stop Gigantomachia.

7) Tenya Ida

Tenya Ida (Image via Studio Bones)

Tenya Iida aka Ingenium is the leader of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. In the past, he did have his moments to shine. After the Stain Arc, Ida was a different person. Determined to get stronger, Ida upped his Recipro Burst and thus his top speed. Credit to him, Bakugo travels around the battlefield and is able to continue fighting.

6) Tokoyami Fumikage

Tokoyami Fumikage (Image via Studio Bones)

Tokoyami Fumikage, like Dark Shadow, was in the dark up until now. Quiet and reserved, not much was seen of him in My Hero Academia. However, after training with Hawks, he gained a new perspective. Now with better control of his powerful Quirk, Tokoyami shows off his newly-acquired ability to fly. He even saves Hawks later on in the battle.

5) Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari (Image via Studio Bones)

For the most part, Kaminari looked like a My Hero Academia character with great potential but was at the backend. So far, he has been used as comedic relief given the after-effects of his Quirk. Now, Kaminari gets an opportunity to shine brightly and boy does he take it.

He helped out quite a bit in the initial phase of the raid as part of Team Edgeshot. Thanks to him, the electrical villain's attacks did not impact the team. Thinking of protecting Kyoka Jiro, he was able to control his electricity. His determination to do so is clearly seen in My Hero Academia Episode 2.

4) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Todoroki only ever used his ice due to his hatred towards his father's deeds. He refrained from using it and only ever used it as a last resort. However, he begins to accept his flame side and trains to master it. Todoroki is able to aid Midoriya and Bakugo in the fight against Shigaraki. Later, he also finds out Dabi's truth which shocks him to his core.

3) Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka (Image via Studio Bones)

Uraraka is another character who has been relegated to the backend. So far, she has been on the sidelines as Deku's closest friend and engaged in her own training. However, in My Hero Academia Season 6's War Arc, Uraraka will shine bright. While facing off against Toga Himiko, fans will be treated to her new moves, her intelligence in tense situations and lots of heart, which even surprises Toga.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Alongside Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo will have his hands full with Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 6. From the beginning, Bakugo had shown a certain level of control of his Quirk. As time passed, he became a lot more adept at using it. Now, he is about to be tested to the limit. We will witness Bakugo display sacrifice and character progression as he leaps to Midoriya's rescue and continues to fight despite being badly wounded.

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

The protagonist of My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, is in for some serious development. Previously working on mastering One For All, he has shown some incredible mastery of the Quirks. Now, he will awaken more of its abilities as the story progresses. Deku will come out as a completely different individual after this arc.

