My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9: Deku uses a new OFA quirk, Bakugou teams up with Endeavor and Shoto

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 showed the battle against Shigaraki Tomura in Jaku City continually going from bad to worse. Fans were shocked when Shigaraki punched Gran Torino, severely wounding the hero, and proceeded to push past both Deku and Ryukyu to fire a quirk-destroying bullet at Aizawa.

The preview for season 6 episode 9 showed Deku carrying Aizawa to safety before engaging All For One’s successor in combat again, while the title suggested that Katsuki Bakugou will finally come under the spotlight. But fans of the anime series were still caught off guard after the episode’s release. This article breaks down and highlights the major events in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 summary and highlights

Aizawa cuts off his leg

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9, titled Katsuki Bakugou: Rising, began with Ryukyu warning Aizawa that Shigaraki had fired a quirk-destroying bullet at him. But the hero was unable to dodge, with the bullet hitting him in the calf. Without hesitation, Aizawa sliced his own leg off in order to prevent the effect of the bullet from spreading.

But the hero wasn’t fast enough, and as soon as his quirk stopped working, Shigaraki dashed forward to kill him. Deku tried to stop him from using Blackwhip even as the villain began clawing Aizawa’s face off, and Shoto’s ice pushed Shigaraki away from their teacher. Deku took the opportunity to carry off Aizawa, Rock Lock, and Manual to safety, while the villain said that it was futile to keep trying.

Gigantomachia’s rampage continues

The UA hero students lose hope (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed that Gigantomachia’s transformation had made the giant virtually unstoppable, and the heroes had resorted to issuing warnings to the citizens through news channels. They mapped out the route between Gunga Valley and Jaku City to predict which regions would be destroyed as the giant villain made his way towards Shigaraki’s location.

Yaoyorozu Momo realized that the only reason they were alive was because the villains did not even consider them a threat. Momo informed the other students that the sedatives had not worked on the giant, making Mineta wonder out loud if they were doomed from the very beginning.

Garaki's description of Gigantomachia (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed Tokoyami, who had saved a still unconscious Hawks and some of the medical personnel using Dark Shadow, but the medical unit itself was completely destroyed when the giant passed through. Meanwhile, Garaki continued to taunt the heroes even after being handed over to the police, revealing that the Nomus were merely copies of Gigantomachia, who lived and died for his master.

Deku uses Float

Back at the battlefield in Jaku City, Shoto asked an overheated Endeavor to cool his body using ice. Bakugou guarded Gran Torino, while Deku guarded Rock Lock and Manual, who tried to stop Aizawa from bleeding out. Rock Lock told a furious Deku to run away, but he refused and prompted Shigaraki to suggest that he die instead. When he tried to use Decay again, however, his body began falling apart, shocking the villain.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed Shigaraki trying to figure out why his body was falling apart, realizing that he had been awakened before the designated four months. Deku came to the same conclusion, having gone through a similar experience after first inheriting the immense power of All Might’s quirk.

Gran Torino recognizes Nana Shimura's quirk (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Shigaraki shrugged it off as his body continued to regenerate and he tried to use his quirk to disintegrate everyone. But the villain was lifted up into the air, along with everyone else, all of them bound by Blackwhip. Deku himself was floating in midair, and Gran Torino, who had regained consciousness, realized that the new ability was the seventh OFA holder, Nana Shimura’s quirk, Float.

Bakugou and All Might talk

Using multiple quirks together affected Deku’s control, so he lowered the others back to the ground while stalling Shigaraki in the sky by himself. Bakugou told him to get away from the villain, but the green-haired boy demanded to know who else would be able to restrain him in the air.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed Bakugou thinking back to his conversation with All Might while Deku took pointers from his classmates in order to perfect his control over both Float and Blackwhip. The blonde hero-student warned that it wouldn’t be long before the secret behind Deku’s quirk became public, and All Might said that they would have to be cautious since it wasn’t just villains who desired power.

Bakugou notices descrepancies in the OFA notes (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The conversation took a more sinister turn when they began discussing the contents of the OFA wielder’s diary, with Bakugou pointing out that while there were detailed descriptions of the deaths of the 5th, 6th, and 7th holders, the descriptions related to the 4th holder of the quirk had been scratched out. He confronted the retired hero, knowing that the latter was hiding something.

Alarmed by All Might’s silence, Bakugou tried to ask if OFA could put Deku’s life at risk, but the ex-hero replied that he couldn’t be sure of things he didn’t know. The blonde worried that ever since they were children, Deku never cared about himself and admitted that he bullied Deku because he couldn’t understand his weaknesses. His confession prompted All Might to guess that Bakugou had agreed to help the other boy train in order to atone for his actions.

Bakugou’s plan

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed Deku attacking Shigaraki relentlessly at full power, even at the risk of permanently damaging his arms. While the others were in awe of his strength, Bakugou realized that Deku would lose at this rate since the fight was more about endurance at this point. He quickly asked Todoroki to assist him and told Endeavor to cool his body down as much as possible while holding on to him.

Bakugou explained that he would use his quirk to provide an uplift so the Pro hero could bring Shigaraki down with one final attack before the villain took Deku’s quirk and killed him. The blonde waited until Blackwhip was fully extended, then threw Endeavor towards their target. The hero grabbed Shigaraki from behind and warned Deku to stay back, using Prominence Burn to burn the villain’s body down.

All For One takes over Shigaraki’s body

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 showed All For One’s voice urging Shigaraki to let his mentor take control of his body. Overwhelmed by pain, the villain’s consciousness shut off, surrendering his body to his mentor’s will, who awakened a previously unknown quirk to impale Endeavor, who asked why Shigaraki was still alive.

The charred body stretched its arm out towards Deku, calling him “little brother,” extending the same quirk towards the OFA holder. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 ended with Bakugou stating that his body moved on its own as he pushed Deku out of the way and was impaled by Shigaraki’s quirk instead.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 began with an unconscious Bakugou falling towards the ground after trying to save Deku. The green-haired hero succumbed to mindless rage upon seeing his friend in that state and went up against Shigaraki head-on.

His anger gave him the strength to break off the blades with his bare hands and teeth. But the narration suggested that their fight would take an unexpected turn after Deku met Shigaraki and All For One in the world of One For All. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 was revealed to be The Ones Within Us.

