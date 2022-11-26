My Hero Academia fans in despair over Bakugo and Aizawa's fates in "Katsuki Bakugo Rising"

My Hero Academia returned this week with a brilliant episode. While this season promised to be entirely different from its previous ones, it has exceeded the fandom's expectations. Last week's episode ended on an anxious note as Shigaraki managed to land a serious blow to the Hero Team.

Season 6 episode 9 began with the U.A. High teacher countering this by slashing off his leg from the knee below. The rest of the episode raised the stakes even higher. On one side, Gigantomachia was rampaging and decimating everything in his path, while Deku was left to solo the Symbol of Chaos since the other Heroes were all down.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9.

My Hero Academia fandom in distress after witnessing Bakugo and Aizwawa's condition in this week's episode

Episode brief

Titled Katsuki Bakugo Rising, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 glimpsed at Bakugo's role in the fight. Standing by and watching as the kid he once bullied was now putting his life on the line, the blonde Hero felt helpless for a second. That is, before remembering All Might's conversation with him during Deku's training.

Knowing he had been unfair to him in the past, Bakugo regretted his mistakes. As stated by All Might, this was why he wanted to help him with controlling his Quirks after learning about the truth. He was finally able to look at him in an equal light and wanted to be the one to help him since Deku didn't care for his own safety.

Joni @joni_cchi Preview Anime "My Hero Academia" Season 6 Episode 9! Preview Anime "My Hero Academia" Season 6 Episode 9! https://t.co/mzem0DTavs

Things quickly took a turn for the worse when Bakugo, Todoroki, and Endeavor successfully managed to get up in the air with Deku and Shigaraki. Spotting an opening, the blond Hero flung Endeavor into the fray and caught Shigaraki with his Prominence Burn. However, All For One emerged and took over to fire an attack at Midoriya, but Bakugo jumped in front of him and got stabbed by multiple tendrils in the process.

Another important segment of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 was Eraser Head's countermeasure. In the previous episode, he was hit by the Anti-Quirk Bullet Shigaraki that fired off at him. In response, he slashed his leg off almost immediately to stop the drug from spreading throughout his body and canceling his Quirk.

That may have been successful as he continued to nullify Shigaraki's powers, but a split-second mishap was all the Symbol of Chaos needed to cause a huge blowback and blast the Heroes. In an instant, he shot himself at Aizawa in an attempt to finish him off but failed because of Deku.

Katsuki Bakugo and Shota Aizawa's predicament leaves fans worried

MHA season 6 episode 9 was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the fans as Twitter was flooded with users talking about the Explosion Hero. One common phrase that made it to almost everyone's tweet was "Katsuki Baukgo Rising," highlighting the significance of his sacrifice as he uttered:

"My body just moved on its own."

This left fans sad as his sacrifice seemed like his ultimate atonement to Deku.

Meanwhile, another worrying segment in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 was Eraser Head collapsing and not waking up. Removing his leg in that manner resulted in massive blood loss, maybe more than his already injured body could take, which led to the fans commenting on the painful scene.

卂尺ㄚ乃 @uraharyb



Huge sacrifice from the main man this week, Katsuki Bakugo 🥺🥺🥺



"My body just moved on its own"



#MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Endeavor's Ulti still not enough for this monster 🥶Huge sacrifice from the main man this week, Katsuki Bakugo 🥺🥺🥺"My body just moved on its own" Endeavor's Ulti still not enough for this monster 🥶 Huge sacrifice from the main man this week, Katsuki Bakugo 🥺🥺🥺 "My body just moved on its own"#MyHeroAcademia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7rWjAdDXVO

Serenity Collins @SerenelyFayee I think I need a moment. Katsuki Bakugo rising is so I think I need a moment. Katsuki Bakugo rising is so 😭💔 https://t.co/D8sovjT0jS

rose 🤍 @mimidynamight



#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “at that moment there were no thoughts in my head. my body just moved on its own.” (Katsuki Bakugo: Rising) “at that moment there were no thoughts in my head. my body just moved on its own.” (Katsuki Bakugo: Rising)#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EjbLPUWJ6P

val se va a suicidar 📌 @vaIdrax One year ago was released one of the most impactful chapters in BNHA

Happy One Year Anniversary to "Katsuki Bakugo: Rising" the chapter that got most of us crying One year ago was released one of the most impactful chapters in BNHAHappy One Year Anniversary to "Katsuki Bakugo: Rising" the chapter that got most of us crying https://t.co/xZJrrBehsG

Vari @yoitsvarii Wow they done took my dawg eraser head quirk 🤦🏾‍♂️ Wow they done took my dawg eraser head quirk 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😞 https://t.co/qw7QnsRG2W

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 was a tense watch. This episode was impactful as fans saw a familiar but lesser-seen side of Bakugo coming to light. With Aizawa being taken down, the Heroes are now at a major disadvantage. Adding Bakugo to the fray, their hopes of winning seem to be diminishing bit by bit.

This gave fans enough reason to be concerned about the well-being of the two Heroes. Aizawa's Quirk could be instrumental in beating Shigaraki, whereas Bakugo and Deku were the only ones able to stand up against the villain. Being popular characters within the community, Eraser Head and Bakugo going down has created a wave of distress.

Lastly, All For One revealed himself. Considering that Deku sees the One For All vestiges and communicates with them, a similar thing must be happening with Shigaraki. The next episode might shed more light on this as it promises to be even more explosive than this week's one.

Poll : 0 votes