My Hero Academia: Is Gran Torino dead? Explained

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 was released on Saturday, November 19, 2022, bringing with it some shocking and saddening developments. Fans saw the episode focus mainly on the battles against Gigantomachia and Tomura Shigaraki, with time split evenly between the two throughout the episode.

However, a certain string of events occurring on the Tomura Shigaraki battleground has fans worried that a certain My Hero Academia fan-favorite may be dead. While the episode itself doesn’t confirm anything, there is an answer to the burning question fans are asking in the wake of this episode’s release.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not My Hero Academia’s Gran Torino is dead following this episode’s events, as well as a brief breakdown of the overall episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 has fans frantically fretting over Gran Torino

Is Gran Torino dead?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 starts off by returning viewers to the Gigantomachia battleground, where it’s essentially now up to the UA students to stop him. With inventive tactics, the students are able to successfully bring Gigantomachia to his knees, stopping his assault. However, the League of Villains members launch a counterattack shortly thereafter.

As the students are seen unsuccessfully trying to sneak sedatives into Gigantomachia’s mouth, the episode quickly jumps to the Jaku City battleground.

Shigaraki essentially mocks Heroes and Hero Society here, claiming that the people like him who Hero Society left behind have come to destroy the system that never cared for them. Endeavor launches a blast of fire at Shigaraki shortly thereafter.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 then sees Mina Ashido about to successfully get the sedatives in Gigantomachia’s mouth. However, she falters and almost drops the sedatives upon remembering her encounter with Gigantomachia in high school.

Thankfully, Kirishima saves Mina, grabbing her sedatives in the process and successfully sedating Gigantomachia.

Meanwhile, back at Jaku City, Tomura evades Endeavor’s attack, which prompts Gran Torino to seize the opportunity and dropkick Shigaraki. The villain slams to the ground as Gran Torino tries to jump away and create distance, but Shigaraki grabs his leg and crushes it.

After slamming Gran Torino on the ground, he brutally punches straight through Gran Torino’s chest, leaving him seriously injured in a pool of his own blood.

While the episode continues from this point, no further light is shed on the status of Gran Torino. Thus, many My Hero Academia fans have been left wondering what will happen to Midoriya’s teacher following this morning’s episode. However, there is indeed a clear-cut answer on Gran Torino’s status which fans can pull from the manga.

Gran Torino is indeed alive, despite the gruesome and horrific injuries inflicted upon him by Tomura Shigaraki. However, he’s (unsurprisingly) left in a weak and fragile state following Shigaraki’s attack, due to his age and the vitality he has left.

In fact, fans last saw him in the series’ manga as he was laying in a hospital bed with no signs of being discharged anytime soon, let alone returning to Pro Heroing.

