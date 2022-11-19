My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 has fans in awe of Momo and Kirishima

My Hero Academia continued its explosive start to the new season with another brilliant episode.

The previous episode witnessed Gigantomachia surface and charge towards his master with the League of Villains atop his back. Midnight was gravely injured and left the monster to the Class 1-A vice representative, Momo Yaoyorozu.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 saw Creati calm herself and take control of the situation, quickly coming up with a plan to halt the rampaging giant. Using her quirk, she produced many vials of undiluted sedatives, giving each student one. Her plan came to fruition when Kirishima managed to swing a vial into the giant's mouth.

Elsewhere, Shigaraki was giving the heroes a hard time. Proclaiming that they did not care who they couldn't save and cared less for their own family, he made a final dash for Eraser Head.

Gran Torino suffered a grave injury and Ryukyu had a hole torn through her claw. Restrained a few meters from Eraser Head, the episode concluded with Shigaraki firing a quirk-erasing bullet at him.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8 sends fans gushing over Yao Momo, Mina, and Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima shone in episode 8. The plan to take down Gigantomachia had seemingly failed when Mina Ashido missed her chance of slipping the vial of undiluted solution into the giant's mouth and instead was about to be crushed in his fist.

But it was Kirishima who flew to the rescue, saving her and flinging the last vial of solution successfully into Machia's mouth despite being vulnerable to Dabi's flames.

My Hero Academia fans hailed him for being a true hero:

meg @mightymegmeg LRT ITS THE POSE. THE KIRISHIMA POSEEEE FROM CHAPTER 259 THAT I LOVE SO MUCH. IM SO EXCITED FOR SEASON 6 🤪🤪🤪🤪 LRT ITS THE POSE. THE KIRISHIMA POSEEEE FROM CHAPTER 259 THAT I LOVE SO MUCH. IM SO EXCITED FOR SEASON 6 🤪🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/663MgvZtvz

However, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 was all about Momo Yaoyorozu. Midnight believed in her and a number of others did as well as they could sense the leader in her. That was exactly what she did. Thinking on her feet, she came up with a plan to down the giant which worked out in the end.

Since her first appearance, the Class 1-A vice representative has stolen the hearts of fans. Now, in season 6, she's showing a new side to her personality, which fans are impressed with.

Anime Waifus @mvpbaku



I have been a fan of her since the beginning 🏻

#MyHeroAcademia #bnha #MomoYaoyorozu Momo in the new Mha EpisodeI have been a fan of her since the beginning Momo in the new Mha Episode ❤️I have been a fan of her since the beginning ☝🏻#MyHeroAcademia #bnha #MomoYaoyorozu https://t.co/lQrABFE3qc

Yao Momo always had it in her to lead from the front. Her quirk, Creation, was a powerful one as well, when she learned to control it. However, her nature seemed to hold her back at times. She was generally calm and level-headed but could be quite reserved.

She grows a lot as the series progresses, becoming a selfless hero who gets inspiration from others, while also taking on the role of a leader in her class thanks to her skills and intelligence.

Sharks @Sharksplaygame AM NOT OK I just watched episode 8 of season 6 my hero academia at work and……… IAMNOTOK I just watched episode 8 of season 6 my hero academia at work and……… I 👏AM 👏NOT 👏OK

Final Thoughts

Yao Momo and company managed to get the sedative into the giant's mouth in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 8. She displayed complete capability of being a leader, something Midnight would be proud of.

At the other end, the heroes continued a tough battle against a reinvigorated Shigaraki. With only his goal in sight, the villain was pushing the heroes back as he broke past his limits.

Poll : 0 votes