My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The upcoming installment will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode showed the situation in Jaku City taking a swan dive, with Aizawa cutting off his own leg to prevent the quirk-destroying bullet’s effect from spreading across his system. Meanwhile, Deku unleashed One For All’s new ability to stop Shigaraki from using Decay. Bakugou, Endeavor, and Shoto intervened to save Deku, but their attacks further escalated the situation, pushing Shigaraki far enough past his limit to awaken another new quirk.

Everything to know about My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10

Global release date, time, and where to watch

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 will be released on Saturday, December 3, 2022. However, the global release time will vary for viewers depending on the difference in time zones. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 2.30 am

Mountain Standard Time (MT) - 3.30 am

Central Standard Time (CST) - 04.30 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 5.30 am

British Summer Time (BST) - 10.30 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 11.30 am

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 3 pm

Japanese Standard Time (JST) - 5.30 pm

The episode will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Moreover, Netflix will broadcast the upcoming installment in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10

The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 has been revealed to be The Ones Within Us.

The preview for the upcoming intallment showed Bakugou falling from the sky after being pierced by Shigaraki’s new quirk. Deku succumbs to his rage after and attacks Shigaraki head-on, breaking off the blade-like quirk with his teeth and bare hands. The preview also shows Shigaraki’s skin and hair quickly regenerating, although his current visage makes him bear an uncanny resemblance to All For One.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 will take Deku back to the world of One For All, although this time, he will also see Shigaraki and his mentor. The mystery regarding All For One’s recurring voice haunting his protégé will likely be explored in the episode since the preview shows that Shigaraki’s mentor has merged into his body and possibly his consciousness as well.

Nana Shimura appears in the OFA world (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The seventh OFA holder, Nana Shimura, will also make an appearance as she is shown speaking to her grandson. Deku appears crouched down on the ground and, once again, loses the ability to speak or ask any questions in the world of OFA vestiges.

The preview of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 further shows Nejire, Iida, and the other students tasked with civilian evacuation rushing forward. This suggests that the intensity of the battle in Jaku City will further increase, possibly due to Gigantomachia's arrival at the scene.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 9

Aizawa cuts off his leg (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 began with Aizawa slicing off his own leg to prevent Shigaraki’s quirk-destroying bullet from taking effect. However, his sacrifice seemed to be in vain since he was a split-second too late, allowing the villain to rip off half of Aizawa’s face. Deku and Todoroki managed to push Shigaraki away from their teacher and carried him to a somewhat safer spot.

With Erasure gone, there was nothing sealing the villain’s quirks anymore, prompting him to try and Decay all of his enemies at once. Season 6 episode 9 also showed the UA hero students in despair after being unable to stop Gigantomachia’s rampage.

The giant’s transformation left them in shock, leading them to doubt not only themselves but also the heroes who had planned this operation. Moreover, they wondered if they were doomed to fail from the very beginning.

In Jaku City, Shigaraki’s body began breaking down when he tried to use his quirk and realized that he had awakened before his four months of physical augmentation had been completed. The villain dismissed the issue since super-regeneration would soon fix his body, but Deku unveiled the seventh OFA holder’s ability, Float, to restrain him midair. He began attacking Shigaraki with consecutive blows of OFA at 100%.

While others marveled at his strength, Bakugou realized the true repercussions of Deku’s repetitive attacks. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 then showed a flashback of the blonde hero’s conversation with All Might. The episode depicted the evolution of the duo's turbulent relationship, with the blonde admitting that he bullied Deku because he could not understand his innate tendency to prioritize others over himself.

Bakugou’s confession gave way to concern as he confronted All Might about the discrepancies in the OFA holders’ notes, pointing out that the descriptions of the fourth holder ended abruptly. Back in the present, the blonde quickly made a plan to take down Shigaraki once and for all and teamed up with Endeavor and Todoroki. Bakugou threw the Pro hero towards the villain so he would be able to burn their enemy with Prominence Burn.

However, things quickly went south after All For One took over Shigaraki’s body and manifested a new quirk that pierced Endeavor, shocking everyone. The morphed villain then reached out toward Deku but was unable to kill the latter with Bakugou intervening. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 ended with the blonde saving Deku and getting pierced by Shigaraki’s quirk instead.

