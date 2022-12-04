My Hero Academia Season 6 fans are looking forward to Dabi’s dance

My Hero Academia season 6 has Dabi fans excited about the episode 11 preview.

Today marked the release of episode 10, The Ones Within Us. Deku and the former OFA users confronted Shigaraki and his master AFO in the vestige world. There is quite a lot going on with My Hero Academia season 6, but there's still more to come in the next episode.

Manga readers already know what to expect with episode 11 titled Dabi's Dance. It's among the most anticipated moments in My Hero Academia season 6. It's hard not to find people talking about it on Twitter.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

Viewers cannot wait for My Hero Academia season 6, episode 11 Dabi's Dance

It's going to be a pivotal moment in the series (manga spoilers)

Manga readers have been waiting for this moment for years now. My Hero Academia season 6 will mark the confirmation of a very popular theory. Dabi will finally reveal himself to be Toya Todoroki. For the past several years, the family assumed their missing son was dead.

There's a reason why episode 11 has been titled Dabi's Dance. First and foremost, it's also the name of the original manga chapter where he unveils his true identity. Dabi is also seen dancing strangely when he tells Endeavor that he plans to destroy the entire family.

Naturally, anime viewers would love to watch this scene in full motion in My Hero Academia season 6. Dabi has always been a popular villain in the series, while the Todoroki family drama is considered a very strong aspect of the story. Hopefully, the anime will deliver on Dabi's revelation.

Fans are excited for next week

It won't be very long before some viewers start dancing alongside Dabi in the next episode. This is a crucial moment for his character arc, not to mention the rest of his family. Dabi's frantic breakdown is going to steal the show.

tan @tobioheist DABI’S DANCE 10TH DECEMBER WE ARE ONLY EIGHT DAYS AWAY!!!!!!!!! DABI’S DANCE 10TH DECEMBER WE ARE ONLY EIGHT DAYS AWAY!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/TxJsqnj7o0

lyo 🌻 @babygirlkeigo i'm so glad we get to see dabi express himself about his one true passion next week, dancing <3 i'm so glad we get to see dabi express himself about his one true passion next week, dancing <3

🔞🌩 Storm 🌩🔞 @_SilentXStorm_ I remember when those leaks came out in 2020 and we all lost it on twitter, that don't feel like that long ago Mha had me bugging out earlier bc Bakugo getting hurt and Dabi's dance dropping next week feels so suddenI remember when those leaks came out in 2020 and we all lost it on twitter, that don't feel like that long ago Mha had me bugging out earlier bc Bakugo getting hurt and Dabi's dance dropping next week feels so sudden 😭😭 I remember when those leaks came out in 2020 and we all lost it on twitter, that don't feel like that long ago

For the most part, Studio Bones has done a good job with the animation for My Hero Academia season 6. Some viewers can only hope that Dabi's iconic dance will be given the love it deserves. There could also be some great GIF potential if the animation is up to standard.

A few screenshots have already been released from the preview video. Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see the dancing scene. They can only hope that Studio Bones gives the fans what they want.

When is the next episode going to be released?

Dabi is going to break the internet once again (image via My Hero Academia/Shueisha/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 will release the next episode on December 10, 2022. Viewers should definitely mark their calendars for Dabi's Dance. It will first air in the Japanese market before it gets broadcast globally.

Crunchyroll is a good place to start for international viewers. However, they will have to start with a premium subscription. Alternatively, individuals can find clips on websites like Twitter and YouTube.

My Hero Academia season 6 will likely trend on social media once again, so it will be difficult not to notice. Dabi already broke the internet when the manga chapter came out, so he will likely repeat history with the upcoming anime episode.

