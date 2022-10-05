My Hero Academia: Why using combination attacks makes Deku nearly unbeatable

Izuku Midoriya has the potential to surpass All Might himself in My Hero Academia.

The Class 1-A student is among the very few characters that can use multiple Quirks at the same time. Most heroes and villains are stuck with a single power, but Midoriya has several of them at his disposal.

Back in the Joint Training arc, he unlocked the ability to use Quirks from previous OFA users. Of course, it took a while for him to get used to his newfound powers in My Hero Academia. Midoriya has a diverse moveset with the potential to use powerful combination attacks.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

What makes Deku's combination attacks so good in My Hero Academia?

A quick reminder of his Quirks

Before going any further, here's a quick look at all his multiple Quirks from previous OFA users in My Hero Academia:

Transmission : Alters the speed of targets he hits

: Alters the speed of targets he hits Fa Jin : Builds up kinetic energy

: Builds up kinetic energy Danger Sense : Detects major threats nearby

: Detects major threats nearby Blackwhip : Produces energy tentacles

: Produces energy tentacles Smokescreen : Covers a wide area

: Covers a wide area Float: Midoriya can stay in midair

The best part is that he can use them all simultaneously. For example, Midoriya can use Blackwhip and Fa Jin to create a powerful super move. During the final war in My Hero Academia, Black Chain was used to briefly overpower AFO/Shigaraki at their strongest point.

He covers his weaknesses with his strengths

For starters, the OFA Quirk stockpiles far too much raw strength for the average human body. Midoriya would regularly suffer injuries during the early days of My Hero Academia, simply because his body couldn't handle it. However, with the use of additional Quirks, he can brace himself better.

For instance, the Blackwhip Quirk produces energy tendrils, which can be used to wrap around a person's body. Midoriya often uses it through his skeleton to strengthen himself and reduce some recoil damage. Blackwhip provides support for more dangerous combination attacks.

The Float Quirk also lets Midoriya stay airborne in My Hero Academia. Not only can he reach flying opponents, he can also deliver his smash attacks while restraining them with Blackwhip. Midoriya is able to close the gap on anybody with his multiple Quirks.

Deku can also do pretty much anything with his powers

Rukasu @RukasuMHA TomurAFO hits Deku with a SMASH and the ground around them is destroyed, but Deku seems unaffected. He says that he won't let everything go the way AFO wants and ties up one of his arms with a combo of Fa Jin and Black Whip, which he calls Black Chain! #MHA368 TomurAFO hits Deku with a SMASH and the ground around them is destroyed, but Deku seems unaffected. He says that he won't let everything go the way AFO wants and ties up one of his arms with a combo of Fa Jin and Black Whip, which he calls Black Chain! #MHA368

Most heroes only have a specific role in My Hero Academia. Rikido Sato can only hit people hard while Tsuyu Asui can use her long tongue for rescue missions. By comparison, Midoriya can do anything they do with his multiple Quirks.

Transmission and Fa Jin give his close range attacks more power

and give his close range attacks more power Danger Sense lets him scan his surroundings for potential enemies

lets him scan his surroundings for potential enemies Blackwhip gives him the ability to capture targets, brace himself for impact, and even grab objects to fling himself into the far distance

gives him the ability to capture targets, brace himself for impact, and even grab objects to fling himself into the far distance Smokescreen can be used for evasion

can be used for evasion Float let him stay in the air

Midoriya can use several different combinations for various needs in My Hero Academia. Smokescreen and Danger Sense would allow him to escape deadlier targets, while Float and Blackwhip could be used to rescue civilians and capture falling debris. His versatility in this series is second to none.

He can also use 120% with his OFA Quirk

As previously mentioned, Midoriya has the skillset to fight in any given situation. However, the most frightening aspect of his power is the second OFA user's Quirk, also known as Transmission. It lets Midoriya change the speed of his targets by hitting them in My Hero Academia.

During the final war, Midoriya used it in combination with his Detroit Smash attacks. It was powerful enough to overwhelm AFO/Shigaraki, the strongest antagonist in the entire series.

Midoriya can now reach 120% of his strength by using Transmission with his main Quirk. If he can ragdoll someone like AFO/Shigaraki with relative ease, every other villain would get taken out within a matter of seconds. By this point, Midoriya is nearly unbeatable with his combination attacks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far