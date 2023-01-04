My Hero Academia: How the Second User is encouraging Deku's most dangerous habit

One of the most intriguing aspects of My Hero Academia’s protagonist, Izuku Midoriya (AKA Deku) is the reveal of his Quirk, One For All, actually giving him access to multiple Quirks. More specifically, Deku is able to call on the Quirks of past users, such as Nana Shimura’s Float, Hikage Shinomori’s Danger Sense, and Daigoro Banjo’s Blackwhip.

Arguably, the most unique Quirk that Deku has accessed yet through One For All in My Hero Academia is the unnamed Second User of One For All’s Gearshift Quirk. While it wasn’t remarkable in any sense in its original form, it has undoubtedly become one of the strongest Quirks in the series after melding with One For All.

Like Quirks, however, the spirits of previous users are also passed down through One For All, and the Second User has recently begun encouraging Deku’s most dangerous habit. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly how the Second User is doing this in My Hero Academia, and why it’s such a dangerous and consequential choice.

Second User encouraging Deku to keep going in latest My Hero Academia leaks might put him permanently out of the fight

My Hero Academia chapter 377 leaks were released during the final week of 2022, bringing with them a fairly exciting and developmental issue. While there were several highlights that had fans raving, one seemingly important moment slipped under the radar for many. This comes in the form of a discussion between Deku and the Second User of One For All’s spirit.

After using Gear-Shift in combination with the One For All Quirk itself and Fa Jin, Deku takes a moment when he realizes how tired and worn out he is. He correctly deduces that this is the effect of Gearshift on his body, with the Second User’s spirit ominously warning Deku upon the Quirk’s activation that he would only have five minutes to finish the fight.

While exactly what would happen after those five minutes has yet to be specifically described in My Hero Academia, the clear implication is that Deku will no longer be able to fight. Hence, the latest issue sees the Second User tell Deku that he cannot stop yet, despite the latter pointing out that if he doesn’t let his cells rest, he won’t be able to breathe, let alone fight.

Whether the Second User’s spirit may know it or not, he’s actually encouraging Deku to fall back into one of his most dangerous old habits - a lack of regard for his body’s health. Fans may remember early on in the series that Deku would break bones at the cost of using One For All, resulting in damage to his arms so severe that losing use of them was a real possibility.

Since then, My Hero Academia has seen the young hero train his use of the Quirk in order to ensure his body’s safety above all else, even shifting fighting styles to compensate. However, the Second User encouraging Deku to continue fighting may result in the latter not being able to fight ever again, let alone face the consequences of whatever comes after five minutes of using Gearshift.

Whereas the Heroes may have a chance of holding out against Tomura Shigaraki for a few minutes while Deku recovers from Gearshift, they need him to actually defeat Shigaraki. Yet, if the Second User gets his way and pushes Deku into fighting to the point of hurting himself, it may actually spell doom for the Heroes and victory for Shigaraki and company.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA But the second user says that he cannot stop yet. OFA and AFO are connected and he sees that the inner All for One is unable to freely control Shigaraki's body. Deku needs to take this chance and move. All the events leading up to this moment will be the key to victory #MHA377 But the second user says that he cannot stop yet. OFA and AFO are connected and he sees that the inner All for One is unable to freely control Shigaraki's body. Deku needs to take this chance and move. All the events leading up to this moment will be the key to victory #MHA377

One of the reasons the Second User’s spirit may be trying to convince Deku to keep fighting stems from his previous characterization in My Hero Academia. Being from a time where All For One and villains in general reigned supreme, he likely dislikes Deku’s desire to trust and save everyone, including villains.

Thus, he may be taking Deku’s desire to rest as a means of “going easy” on Shigaraki. Whether this is true or not, the Second User’s words may prove fatal to the Heroes’ war efforts, or worse, to the Heroes themselves.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

