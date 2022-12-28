My Hero Academia chapter 377 spoilers and raw scans: Shigaraki vs Deku continues as help comes from a former villain

My Hero Academia chapter 377 spoilers were leaked more than a week before the release of the chapter. The manga is on a publication break this week due to Christmas. Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s health has been raising concerns amongst the fans, but the 11-page chapter brings hope about his recovery.

As predicted, My Hero Academia chapter 377 focuses on the battle at U.A. High. The interactions between Deku and Shigaraki come to a head as Skeptic threatens to bring the flying fortress down. However, a villain from the past returns to help the heroes deal with Skeptic.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 spoilers see Monoma losing control of Erasure as Shigaraki and Deku continue to hash it out

My Hero Academia chapter 377 is roughly titled the Chain of Events that Led up to Where we Are Now.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 begins with the narration that the heroes are in trouble as the divide and conquer plan has failed. The chapter shows cherry blossoms blowing in the wind while a lone hand catches a falling petal. The chapter cuts back to U.A. High, where Present Mic comes through a portal, alerting Aizawa that the mission has gone astray. A Twice clone also comes through and starts multiplying. It attacks Aizawa, Manual, and Monoma, causing the hero student to look away from Shigaraki.

A large explosion takes place, which damages the structure of the floating fortress and it starts to fall. Meanwhile, Shigaraki Asks if Midoriya wanted to, have a chat since he has been asking if Tomura is still there. He continues that it is useless since Tomura is Deku’s villain. His use of “Ore” alerts Deku that Tomura’s personality is returning. Mandalay tries to report on the situation but Skeptic is still hacking the U.A. system and seems to have taken it over.

A tired Deku muses that unless he lets his cells rest after using Gear Shift, he won’t be able to breathe. However, since the OFA and AFO users are connected, the Second User can see that AFO is having trouble controlling Tomura. He tells Deku that the boy needs to take advantage of this situation. Elsewhere, a silhouette appears on one of Skeptic’s screens, saying “Found you.” the voice says that although it was hard to find Skeptic, they’re happy since it was for Gentle’s sake, My Hero Academia chapter 377 then cuts to La Brava hacking Skeptic as Tsukauchi looks on.

Speculations

The hand on the first page of My Hero Academia chapter 377 raw scans look to grown up to belong to La Brava, so it can be assumed that it belongs to Gentle Criminal. It’s likely a memory from the past, but it brings the Gentle Criminal arc full circle. Having La Brava help the Heroes in the same chapter where Tomura tries to convince Deku that it’s useless to try to save him shows that it is never too late. Giving La Brava a chance is finally shown to be the right move and works in favor of the villain rehabilitation supporters.

One interesting thing to note is that while Kurogiri delivers Mic and the Twice clone to U.A. High, he is yet to appear properly himself. Aizawa and Mic will likely have another chance to convince Shirakumo to join them, but it’s equally likely that they will have to learn to let go. My Hero Academia chapter 377 also shows that AFO cannot dominate Tomura for long and that Deku has a chance of rescuing him. While Tomura has turned completely hostile, Deku still believes in villain redemption, something that is likely to be strengthened by La Brava’s Appearance.

While Gear Shift seems to be one of the most powerful quirks in Deku’s arsenal, its drawback is equally large and fatal. While it is understandable why the Second User would push Deku to utilize every opportunity, it’s also a bad idea to encourage a self-sacrificial person like him towards more danger. It’s unclear how Deku can defeat Shigaraki now that Monoma is no longer using erasure on the latter, but hopefully, help will come from another unexpected source.

