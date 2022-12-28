My Hero Academia chapter 377 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 377 will return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 6/7 after Shueisha’s Christmas Publication break. The chapter will be released on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST and can be read on Shueisha’s official online platforms.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 will likely capitalize on the various possibilities created by the previous chapter. It can be a split-focus chapter, alternating between UA and Gunga Mountains. Hopefully, mangaka Horikoshi will have recovered by the time of its release.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 is to be released on a Saturday instead of a Sunday

My Hero Academia chapter 377 will be available for international readers on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Saturday, January 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Saturday, January 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 6

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, January 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Saturday, January 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Sunday, January 7

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 376

Not much going on but there's not a bigger term than "we're on the back foot" for the heroes rn. Dabi on fire, Toga on a rampage, and AFO is confident #MyHeroAcademia 376Not much going on but there's not a bigger term than "we're on the back foot" for the heroes rn. Dabi on fire, Toga on a rampage, and AFO is confident #MyHeroAcademia 376Not much going on but there's not a bigger term than "we're on the back foot" for the heroes rn. Dabi on fire, Toga on a rampage, and AFO is confident https://t.co/WVEZ7oA5lT

In My Hero Academia chapter 376, Toga rejected Uraraka’s offer to talk it out, claiming that she was no longer a blushing schoolgirl.

Uraraka and Asui met up with Jiro and Tokoyami, with Tsuyu noticing that Dabi was also at Gunga. She became concerned about Shoto, who was monitoring Dabi, and Shoji, who was deployed at the Central Hospital where Kurogiri was.

Endeavor noticed that Toya’s flames were similar to Shoto’s and asked what he did to the boy. Toya replied that since he couldn’t kill Shoto to torment Endeavor, he would simply defeat their father instead.

All for One noticed that his plan was coming along nicely. However, he mused that it would have been better if Kurogiri had warped himself to Gunga.

Hawks taunts AFO (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Correctly guessing that Kurogiri was at UA, AFO started to leave. Hawks requested Endeavor to take care of Toya, which struck AFO as an unfair order to an already injured man.

Despite Hawks’ taunts about fleeing the battle, AFO remained unmoved in his resolve to go to Tomura. Meanwhile, Enji vowed to watch over his eldest son this time.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 377

AFO's plans become successful (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 377 will either shift its focus to the UA grounds or will continue to revolve around Gunga Mountains. AFO is unlikely to remain in Gunga of his own volition, so Hawks must find a way to confine him there. On the other hand, if AFO does manage to get to UA, it will spell doom for UA’s already dwindling chances of victory.

Uraraka and the other hero students are likely to go up against Toga. It’s possible that Hawks may attempt to find either closure or atonement for his complicated actions towards Bubaigawara by engaging in a fight with the Twice clones. However, in his current state, he is unlikely to succeed, which may lead to Tokoyami coming to his rescue yet again.

The Todoroki family drama continues into My Hero Academia chapter 377, but Shoto is still missing from the action. As several readers have pointed out, Iida can speed Shoto through the portal to Gunga Mountains in time for the boy to join the fight between his father and brother.

However, Horikoshi seems disinclined to give the youngest Todoroki any more spotlight. It’s quite likely that the fight between Dabi and Endeavor will end on a tragic note, but who amongst the father and the son will survive remains to be seen.

