My Hero Academia: Why Dabi has blue flames, explained

My Hero Academia doesn't explain it directly, but there is a reason why Dabi's flames are blue.

The vast majority of fire-based Quirks use red and orange colors. It's fairly standard for any shonen with supernatural powers. Of course, Dabi isn't anything like his father or even his brother. His fire burns a light colored blue in My Hero Academia. He is the only character with that particular distinction.

Dabi just wouldn't be the same without these signature colors. However, Kohei Horikoshi didn't give Dabi blue flames just to look cool, and there is a scientific basis for his color scheme in My Hero Academia. It also has to do with Quirk genetics and how Endeavor passed on his powers to his son.

Blue flames are hotter than red and orange flames

The relationship between fire temperature and color

Let it be known that Dabi's flames are hotter than his own father's in My Hero Academia. This is purely based on the respective colors of their pyrokinetic Quirks. Here is what the Science Notes website has to say about the difference between red and blue fire in the real world:

Red and orange flames can reach temperatures of 600-800°C (1112-1800°F)

Blue flames can reach temperatures of 1400-1650°C (2600-3000°F)

The same logic also seems to apply in the anime world of My Hero Academia. However, it should be noted that Dabi's flames are even hotter than real life would indicate. The Blueflame Quirk reaches extremely hot temperatures of 2,000°C (3,632°F), based on findings in Chapter 291.

However, the question remains why Dabi ended up with a hotter Quirk than the rest of the Todoroki family. Endeavor had a role to play in making that happen, since he was obsessed with the idea that his sons would surpass him.

Dabi's flames are blue since his Quirk potential is very high

Dabi was born with better prospects than Endeavor himself. The Pro Hero admitted this in a flashback to Toya Todoroki's "death" scene. He couldn't overtake All Might in his current state, which is why he shouldered that responsibility to his children in My Hero Academia.

Endeavor wanted his sons to have a Quirk that burned hotter than his own. It's no surprise that Dabi's flames look the way they do as higher temperatures will correlate with changes in color.

At the end of the day, Dabi is simply too powerful for his own good. However, there is a major drawback that prevented him from reaching his full potential, which is why Endeavor sought after Shoto instead.

His biggest strength is also a weakness

Dabi ended up inheriting his mother's resistance to cold, rather than his father's resistance to heat in My Hero Academia. He cannot use the Blueflame Quirk without the potential risk of burning alive. The worst part is that his blue flames are even hotter than normal ones.

With great risk comes great rewards in My Hero Academia. Dabi can definitely burn through most obstacles without any problem. However, the dangerous villain has to be conservative with how often he uses his Quirk.

He definitely stands out when unleashing his full powers, which is why his character design is very popular among flames. There is something completely different about having blue flames.

