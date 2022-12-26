My Hero Academia chapter 376: Will Shoto arrive at the Gunga Mountains to fight Dabi?

The unofficial release of My Hero Academia chapter 376 saw the beginning of the Gunga Mountains battle royale with several key characters' arrival. Now, All For One, Endeavor, Hawks, Twice, Toga, Dabi, Uraraka, and Tsuyu all find themselves face-to-face on what has become the most intriguing battlefield of the arc thus far.

Furthermore, the creation of a Twice clone has dramatically shifted the matchups in My Hero Academia chapter 376 and beyond. With Endeavor now occupied by Dabi, better known as his son Toya Todoroki, fans are worried that All For One will take the opportunity to escape while Endeavor is parenting and Hawks is busy with Twice.

As a result, fans wonder if someone will show up to this battlefield to even the odds a bit. While the possibilities are endless, one candidate is much more likely than nearly any other candidate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 376’s lopsided Heroes and Villains count opens door for Shoto Todoroki to finish off Dabi

Following My Hero Academia chapter 376’s events, it’s clear that All For One’s current intent is to take advantage of the new confusion at Gunga Mountains and head to Tomura Shigaraki. While his exact goal in heading Shigaraki’s location has yet to be revealed, fans can count on it being something that the Heroes will likely want to stop.

Thus, the issue becomes how Endeavor and Hawks can stop Dabi, All For One, and Twice with only the two of them. No matter what strategy they choose to use, at least one of these three major threats will be left unattended. Furthermore, while there are plenty of other Heroes around, there are likely none who can be helpful in this situation.

Additionally, even amongst the other Heroes and UA Students involved in the war overall, only Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki have any real chance of helping here. However, Izuku is currently engaged in battle with Shigaraki, while Bakugo is still unconscious from the damage he received at the hands of Tomura Shigaraki.

Thus, the only viable option left is Shoto Todoroki. While Shoto was doing a good job of keeping Dabi in check, Kurogiri's arrival allowed Dabi to escape. With this in mind, it stands to reason that if Shoto can find a way to reach the Gunga Mountains, he should be able to once again handle and restrain Dabi in combat.

As a result, My Hero Academia chapter 376 has fans theorizing that Shoto will indeed find a way to follow Dabi to the Gunga Mountains in a timely fashion. It’s the simplest and highest quality solution to the situation from a narrative perspective, giving fans more of a fight they’re not quite sick of yet.

With this in mind, it seems highly likely that Shoto Todoroki will find his way to the Gunga Mountains to fight Dabi sometime after My Hero Academia chapter 376. That being said, there are no spoilers or rumors which confirm or suggest this to any degree as of this article’s writing. Thus, fans should keep an open mind in the coming weeks as the next few issues are released.

