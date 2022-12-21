My Hero Academia chapter 376 spoilers and raw scans: A class 1-A reunion, Dabi goes up against Endeavor

After two weeks of delay, My Hero Academia chapter 376 is set to be released on December 26, 12 am JST. The Spoilers leaked today reveal that the focus remains on the Gunga Mountains with Ochako and Tsuyu joining the ongoing Struggle.

The chapter also contains the results of the 8th Popularity Poll and accompanying artwork. Details about the second cour of Season 6 and the new ending theme song are also announced in this issue. Following the publication of My Hero Academia chapter 376, the manga will go on another break due to Christmas.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 376.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 spoilers tease Dabi vs Endeavor and reveal the results of the 8th popularity poll

My Hero Academia chapter 376 is titled Good Luck.

The chapter begins with Uraraka and Froppy arriving at the Gunga Mountains. Toga, in her Twice garb, reminds them that she is no longer that naïve girl whom they are chasing. After seeing Dabi, the two hero students become worried about Shoto and Shoji. Jiro and Tokoyami come forward to meet them, and the former waves of Tsuyu’s concerns about her wounded ear. The students realize the danger both Dabi and Toga pose to Japan, but also understand that they are way out of their depth.

Endeavor notices the X-shaped flames on Dabi’s chest, which are similar to Shoto’s Phosphor. Toya tells him that while he wanted to present his little brother’s body to their father, he couldn’t manage to do it. Therefore, he is trying to find a new target, something or someone that Enji is protecting, which Toya plans to destroy. All for One thinks that everything is going according to plan.

His only grievance is that Kurogiri went to U.A. instead of Gunga, otherwise, he could have made better use of the villains. As he leaves to get to Tomura, Hawks taunts him that he lost to the current number one hero and is now running away. AFO disregards his taunts. Endeavor faces Dabi and vows to keep an eye on his wayward son.

Observations

Toga's Sad Man's Parade (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 376 is likely setting up the four class 1-A students going up against Toga. Uraraka and Toga have had a tumultuous dynamic throughout the series, and it appears they have reached a climax. Sad Man’s Parade is detrimental to the Heroes’ plans, and they will try their best to contain it within Gunga. The only question is how far they will go to stop a vengeful Toga.

It appears that Horikoshi does not plan to involve Shoto in the fight between Dabi and Endeavor, which some would claim to be a wasted opportunity. However, Enji seems determined to stop his son, which could lead to a spectacular final battle between the Todorokis. Many readers fear that this battle may result in death.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 does not clarify why AFO wants to join Tomura, but it appears that his body is on the verge of breaking. He is not deterred by Hawks’ attempts, and it appears that he had planned for Toga’s transformation and Dabi’s survival. Seemingly, AFO wants to entrust his goal to Tomura’s hands.

Popularity Poll

My Hero Academia chapter 376 also contains the results of the 8th popularity poll. As usual, Bakugo tops the poll with Deku and Todoroki in second and third places, respectively. Endeavor makes a surprise appearance in fourth place, followed closely by Iida in fifth.

The accompanying artwork is a continuation of Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia fantasy world. The notable aspects in this one are the matching purple shoulder pads that Deku and Bakugo sport, as well as the latter’s right eye resembling Edgeshot’s.

