My Hero Academia Chapter 375 brings Ochako back to the forefront

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 saw the return of Ochako Uraraka after being absent for several months.

In the previous chapter, a few Twice clones were summoned to Gunga Mountain Villa. This meant that Himiko Toga would've drank his blood vial, since the villain could use the powers of those she transforms into. Manga readers knew it wouldn't be long before the perspective shifted back to Okuto Island.

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 reveals what happened in the fight between Himiko Toga versus Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. It's been a while since they were last seen in the manga. Based on events from My Hero Academia Chapter 375, Ochako may finally get a chance to shine.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Ochako Uraraka gets a lot of focus in My Hero Academia Chapter 375 as she continues to fight Himiko Toga

A quick recap of the chapter

taylor @katsuquirks //bnha 375 spoiler//



.

.



URARAKA IS AT THE DABI FIGHT YES IM SO EXCITED GIVE EM HELL GIRLIE //bnha 375 spoiler//..URARAKA IS AT THE DABI FIGHT YES IM SO EXCITED GIVE EM HELL GIRLIE https://t.co/44BJh2WJjv

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 began with a flashback sequence over at Okuto Island. Ochako and Tsuyu knew that if they kept their eyes off Toga, she would quickly transform into somebody else. The heroes made sure to attack the villain in multiple groups. Meanwhile, Gang Orca was seen taking good care of the Nomu, since they lack any regeneration Quirks.

Unfortunately for the heroes, Toga knew that Tsuyu would try destroying Twice's blood vial with her powerful tongue, so the villain swapped it with a drug that would attract Nomus. In the ensuing chaos, Toga transformed into Tsuyu before drinking the vial, then started making several Twice clones.

Before the villain could make her escape via Kurogiri's Warp Gate, Ochako asked a hesitant Toga if they could talk about "love." Toga could only say that she wished she could before entering the portal. However, it turns out that Ochako wasn't far behind in My Hero Academia Chapter 375.

Ochako is taking part in a huge battle right now

Linky 💜 @linkyxclo Spoils for mha 375 but



New thought: Hawks will attempt to k1ll Toga due to her sad girl parade, and then cue to Uraraka saving Toga and thus proving she deserves to be saved too, and then finally the talk Spoils for mha 375 butNew thought: Hawks will attempt to k1ll Toga due to her sad girl parade, and then cue to Uraraka saving Toga and thus proving she deserves to be saved too, and then finally the talk

The portal was just about to close when Tsuyu used her tongue and threw Ochako into it. By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 375, Ochako and Toga were stationed at the Gunga Mountain Villa. This is where Endeavor and Hawks were battling AFO, Dabi, and the Twice clones.

Needless to say, this was a huge moment for Ochako. In the upcoming chapter, she will be standing right next to some of the biggest names in the series. Ochako is arguably the main female character, so it's nice to see her get some appreciation.

It remains to be seen how Ochako deals with Toga after My Hero Academia Chapter 375. Readers can only speculate on the possibilities in the next few weeks. For instance, as the above Twitter user suggests, perhaps Ochako can prove to Toga that heroes can rescue villains.

Funnily enough, Ochako is also getting focus in the anime

ZheroG(Ho-Ho)🎄🌟☃️ @glennster2363 I find it funny that if we focus on Ochako/Toga or Dabi/Endeavor for chapter 375, we’re getting both of those pairs of characters focused on in the anime this week I find it funny that if we focus on Ochako/Toga or Dabi/Endeavor for chapter 375, we’re getting both of those pairs of characters focused on in the anime this week

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 just so happens to run in conjunction with the most recent episode of the anime, which covers the events from the Paranormal Liberation War. Ochako and Toga had a brief skirmish over the concept of heroism and love.

Of course, these particular themes are still highly relevant in the recent manga chapter. Manga readers can only hope that Ochako gets through to Toga by the very end of their battle. Whether or not she also has to awaken her Quirk to do so remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes