My Hero Academia: Toga’s relationship with Ochako, explained

My Hero Academia season 6 once again brings focus back to Toga's one-sided relationship with Ochako.

Both characters stand on completely opposite ends of the legal spectrum. Toga is a notorious villain while Ochako is a hero in training. Nonetheless, the former is heavily invested in the latter.

There are a few reasons why Toga keeps going after Ochako in My Hero Academia. It all has to do with Toga's upbringing and warped sense of morality.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain some manga spoilers.

Toga and Ochako have a very weird relationship in My Hero Academia

They both have a crush on Deku

Toga and Ochako don't have a lot of shared interests. However, they both like Deku a lot in My Hero Academia. In a way, this defines their relationship in the series. Toga mistakenly believed that she was similar to Ochako and that both girls would get along with each other.

They first met in the Forest Training Camp Arc when the Vanguard Action Squad attacked Class 1-A and Class 1-B. Toga had a very brief encounter with Ochako. Somehow, based on scent alone, the former quickly figured out that Ochako was already in love with a fellow student.

Shortly after the incident, she also caught a glimpse of Deku while retreating from the area. Toga would later realize that she liked the same boy as Ochako did in My Hero Academia. Later on, after sneaking into the Provisional Hero License Exam, she found out that Deku and Ochako were very close to each other.

Toga has a strange way of expressing her feelings

Toga has a strange way of expressing her feelings in My Hero Academia. She thinks she must become the person she "loves." In her sick and twisted mind, Toga believed that she had already become friends with Ochako, simply because they both loved Deku in their own way.

The series does explore her mental instability during the Meta Liberation Army Arc. Her fascination for blood stems from her Transformation Quirk, since it's a basic requirement for activation. However, because her parents didn't know how to handle the situation, Toga was forced to repress those feelings.

Eventually, she became a villain after she attacked a student and drank his blood in My Hero Academia. She never really got the help she needed back then. With that said, her affection for Ochako is genuine. Otherwise, she would've never been able to copy her powers via a Quirk awakening.

Her feelings would later become very complicated

My Hero Academia season 6 marks a turning point in how Toga views Ochako. For context, Twice was already killed by Hawks at the start of the Paranormal Liberation War. Toga was very close to him, which is why she became even more resentful towards the heroes.

She wanted some answers from Ochako, whom she lured into some abandoned building during the conflict. Toga wanted to know what the latter thought about the situation. However, the villain wasn't satisfied when the hero gave her reply, and even ran away crying in response.

Ochako said that heroes and villains need to live with the consequences of their actions. Toga didn't like it when Ochako told her that she can't expect to keep hurting people without any ramifications. My Hero Academia season 6 will be animating this pivotal scene very soon.

