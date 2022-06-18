My Hero Academia: Why does Hawks look up to Endeavor?

Hawks is truly unlike most characters in My Hero Academia.

Most heroes look up to All Might for inspiration, but not many refer to Endeavor in the same way. First place always gets more glory than second.

Of course, Hawks is truly a rare breed in My Hero Academia. This article explains why Endeavor greatly inspired Hawks to become a hero. In a way, Endeavor was the father that Hawks never truly had. Sadly, both of these heroes never had a good relationship with their own families, but they did care for each other.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains spoilers.

Endeavor is a role model for Hawks in My Hero Academia because of their history

Endeavor saved Hawks when he was a small child

Hawks did not have a very good childhood in My Hero Academia. His father was a criminal that was constantly on the run. He was also physically abusive with his own son. Needless to say, Hawks had a very troubled past. He would mostly watch television since he was often stuck inside the house.

His mother once bought him an Endeavor doll, which he grew attached to. Hawks used to think superheroes only existed on his television screen. That would change after his father was arrested by none other than Endeavor himself.

After being taken in by the Hero Public Safety Commission, Hawks would later grow up to become a great hero.

Hawks is among the few characters to admire Endeavor

The vast majority of characters in My Hero Academia look up to All Might. His personality and powers are directly lifted from a superhero comic book. Whether it's Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo or Shoto Todoroki, they all wanted to become heroes because of his trademark smile.

Hawks never really cared about that in My Hero Academia. Instead, he wanted to be more like Endeavor, his own personal hero. He deeply respected how Endeavor was the only hero who seriously wanted to surpass All Might. He never gave up on his goal, and Hawks respected that about him.

Despite his faults, Endeavor also wanted to make it up to his family. Hawks could never afford that luxury with his own father, so he greatly appreciates that. He truly believes that deep inside, Endeavor really does want to change his ways.

Both heroes would die for each other

In spite of their chaotic friendship, Endeavor and Hawks always look out for each other. This is most evident in the Pro Hero arc, where they both had to fight a High-End Nomu. They only won by using a combination attack.

What really helps is that Endeavor and Hawks' fighting styles complement each other. Hawks is good at providing support, while Endeavor can dish out real damage. They are among the most powerful duos in the entire series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far