My Hero Academia: Why Dabi is Endeavor's greatest Failure, explained

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, Dabi's Dance, was one of the season's highlights. His plan to break Endeavor emotionally turned out well as he finally revealed his identity as Touya Todoroki, the Pro-Hero's eldest son.

Previously, several hints pointed to the fact that Dabi was Endeavor's son. With no concrete information, and Dabi himself remaining tight-lipped, it was all speculation until now. Believed to be dead, Touya had turned to the dark side and aimed only to ruin his father for whatever he had done.

My Hero Academia: Why Dabi is Endeavor's greatest Failure

Touya Todoroki's past

From what is known about My Hero Academia, Touya Todoroki was the mysterious 4th child mentioned but never spoken of. Obsessed with surpassing All Might, Endeavor/Enji Todoroki forced his wife, Rei Himura, into marrying him. He aimed to produce progeny with the perfection of his and his wife's Quirks.

Touya Todoroki as a child in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As a result, he had three children until Shoto was born. Among the first 3, the first was Touya. He was born with flames stronger than Endeavor's, as he himself stated. However, due to his mother's genes, he carried a sickness that made his body frail, along with her vulnerability to fire.

As a result, when using his flames, he would end up burning himself. Aware of the potential Touya possessed, Endeavor put him through rigorous training, to the point that it was almost abuse, all in pursuit of his selfish goal. However, once Shoto was born, Touya was neglected and cast aside as Shot became the "perfect offspring."

Forced to the dark side

Dabi in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

In an attempt to impress his father with his power, he broke down when the Pro-Hero did not meet with him and almost burnt himself as he lost control. Surviving somehow and waking up after a 3-year comatose, Touya returned home to see that nothing had changed and Enji was still obsessed with Shoto.

This was the last straw as Touya abandoned his family and crossed over to the other side, taking on the villainious and maniacal Dabi's identity. After this, he swore to take vengeance on his father and ruin him the day Touya passed away, and Dabi was born.

Why Dabi is Endeavor's biggest failure

Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Number 1 Hero is not known for his parenting skills. Some might say he was probably the worst parent, with his family in tatters and one villainous child. However, he has to realize his mistake and has begun to take responsibility for his actions while trying to make amends.

An example of his failure at parenting is Touya Todoroki, aka Dabi. Out of the 4 Todoroki children, he turned out to be the worst off. Physically, looking to produce the "perfect offspring" with the strength of both Quirks, Touya was the opposite. Despite having flames stronger than his father, he was born with a sickness that made him small and frail.

Touya passed away when he left the Todoroki household, and Dabi was born (Image via Studio Bones)

In terms of personality, Touya was subject to abuse from his father, which developed a subconscious dislike towards him. That explains why he chose to adopt Dabi and vowed to exact revenge. His thinking matched Stain's philosophy regarding "fake heroes."

In his eyes, Endeavor only cared about his ego and glory (which was true a while back) and did not do good for the sake of good. He was against everything the Flame Hero stood for, combined with his hate for his father. This motivated him to do everything he could to craft the perfect opportunity for revenge.

Poll : 0 votes