My Hero Academia manga goes on a sudden Hiatus due to creator Horikoshi's poor health

With My Hero Academia chapter 375 focusing on Uraraka and Asui's battle against Himiko Toga, fans were expecting the next chapter to continue the same. Unfortunately, there will be no My Hero Academia manga chapter this week as the series has gone on a sudden hiatus due to manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's poor health.

The previous chapter saw Uraraka and Asui trying to deal with Himiko Toga's menace on Okuto Island. Toga had already become a full-fledged villain as for the first time her actions were being driven by a bigger picture. This is when Kurogiri dropped in and teleported Toga to Gunga Mountain Villa Ruins, where Hawks was seen getting overwhelmed by Himiko's version of Bubaigawara's Infinite Doubles Sad Man's Parade.

My Hero Academia will return later this month

My Hero Academia manga has gone on a sudden break due to manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's poor health. As the break was announced on a really short notice, My Hero Academia is still included in the Table of Contents of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 #3 as there wasn't enough time to change and reprint the same.

The Shonen Jump Editorial Department has also printed out an apology for including the series in the Table of Contents despite the break this week.

As for the MHA chapter 376, the Editorial Department has announced that it will be out with the 4th and 5th merger special issue on December 26, 2022.

So, similar to Black Clover and One Piece, My Hero Academia will also be returning on December 26.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 376?

MHA chapter 376 will most likely focus on the battle in the Gunga Mountain Villa Ruins. Hawks and the other heroes were set to fight Himiko Toga as she had already transformed into Bubaigawara and used his technique, Infinite Doubles Sad Man's Parade, to overwhelm the heroes.

Kurogiri, whose corpse was modified into a High-End Nomu in chapter 373, was being used by All For One. His Cloud Quirk has now become the Warp Gate Quirk, using which All For One is turning the tides of the battle by warping Toga Himiko to take down the heroes in the Villa Ruins.

The upcoming chapter could also follow up with any other battle that was taking place at the time. Thus, it could switch to the fight between Midoriya and Shigaraki, where Shota Aizawa and Neito Monoma have now teamed up to possibly limit Shigaraki's usage of his quirk. Thus, there is also the possibility that Kurogiri may abduct Aizawa and Monoma to create a better chance for Shigaraki.

