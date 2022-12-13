My Hero Academia chapter 376: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 376 is set to release on Monday, December 19, at 12 am JST.

With the Gunga Mountain Villa Ruins battle royale all set up and ready to begin, fans are hoping that the upcoming issue will dive right into this side of the war. However, there is a chance that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi will instead decide to jump to another battlefield.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing this for now since no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 376 is currently available. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 376, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 will most likely see Gunga Mountain Villa Battle erupt with arrival of Uraraka, Toga, and more

Release date and time, where to read

For most international fans, My Hero Academia chapter 376 will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, December 18. Select international readers, like the Japanese audience, will see the issue be released in the early morning hours of Monday, December 19. Exact release times will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ appp. The first two are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, December 19

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 376 is most likely to focus on the Gunga Mountain Villa Ruins battles, with some of the war’s biggest matchups now taking place there. This battleground has also become especially intriguing, thanks to All For One’s presence there. With his plans now in action courtesy of the revival of Kurogiri, fans will likely want to see what his full strategy is.

The only other major candidate in terms of a perspective switch is the Midoriya versus Shigaraki battleground. Similarly, the biggest reason to switch would be the appearance of Kurogiri’s Warp Gates at this battleground. Fans last saw them appear behind Shota Aizawa and Neito Monoma, who were working in tandem to limit Shigaraki’s Quirk usage as a team.

As a result, My Hero Academia chapter 376 may instead see Aizawa and Monoma abducted by Kurogiri. This would make Shigaraki a much scarier and more difficult opponent in turn, adding further suspense to this aspect of the war, possibly to the point of the villains even beginning to make a legitimate comeback.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

