My Hero Academia: Why Toga’s Sad Man’s Parade has a time limit, explained

My Hero Academia villain Himiko Toga has a strict time limit when using the Sad Man's Parade.

The final war has reached a breaking point in the Gunga Mountain Villa. Several heroes and villains are fighting tooth and nail to survive. However, the numbers game heavily favors the villains since Toga drank Twice's blood and started using his powers as her own.

Sad Man's Parade is the ultimate move of Twice's Double Quirk in My Hero Academia. He was able to create an entire army of clones using this maneuver. Toga can also do it since her Transformation Quirk gives her access to Twice's powers, but there is a limit to how long it lasts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers.

Why does Toga only have 30-40 minutes to use the Sad Man's Parade in My Hero Academia?

Her Transform Quirk requires a sustained amount of blood

Toga can transform into a person in My Hero Academia as long as she consumes a certain amount of blood from them. Ever since the villain awakened her Quirk, she can use their powers as well. However, her Transform Quirk does have limitations, namely that it will only last a short while.

In addition, Toga also has to drink the person's blood each time she transforms, which is problematic in Twice's case. He is no longer around to give her a blood sample whenever she needs it in My Hero Academia.

The problem is related to her running on a limited source

Twice's death in the Paranormal Liberation War complicated was a significant setback for the villains in My Hero Academia. Dabi was able to collect a blood sample, but since Twice was no longer around, Toga would only have one chance to drink his blood and transform into him.

Some may ask why Toga can't just take a blood sample from a Twice clone she creates. More than likely, if that were the case, she would've done so already. She only had that one blood vial, so it had to be used at a crucial moment.

Toga points out that she would only have limited time to use the Sad Man's Parade in My Hero Academia Chapter 375. According to her calculations, she would only have 30-40 minutes before her transformation effect wore off. That would be the end of Twice by this point.

Had it not been for Kurogiri, Toga would've been finished

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Toga seems to hesitate, but responds with "how great it would be if we could...". Cut to Gunga and Hawks immediately understands that this is Toga's doing. Dabi burns the forest down and Toga starts the Sad Man's Parade, making hundreds and hundreds of clones #MHA375 Toga seems to hesitate, but responds with "how great it would be if we could...". Cut to Gunga and Hawks immediately understands that this is Toga's doing. Dabi burns the forest down and Toga starts the Sad Man's Parade, making hundreds and hundreds of clones #MHA375

The final war is spread out on multiple battlefields. Before the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 375, Toga was stuck on Okuto Island, fighting off Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. The heroes constantly watched Toga's movements so that she wouldn't drink the blood vial.

Unfortunately, due to a mistake on Tsuyu's part, Toga was able to trick her into destroying the wrong bottle. It contained a drug that would attract nearby Nomu. After a momentary distraction, Toga transformed into Tsuyu before drinking Twice's blood in My Hero Academia.

Of course, Toga still had no way off the island until Kurogiri showed up, or else the Sad Man's Parade would've been isolated to one location until time ran out. Spinner managed to free Kurogiri at the Central Hospital, allowing him to set up portals for Toga's escape into the Gunga Mountain Villa.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes