My Hero Academia Chapter 372: The strategic importance of the Central Hospital, explained

As the final war rages on, My Hero Academia Chapter 372 shifts attention to Spinner's main target in the hospital raid.

Mezo Shoji and Koji Koda are doing whatever they can to hold off Spinner and his 15,000 mutant followers. Present Mic is also providing necessary backup.

The Central Hospital serves as the backdrop to a critical turning point in the ongoing war between heroes and villains.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 marks the return of Kurogiri, an extremely valuable asset for the villains. Spinner is tasked with retrieving him so they can use his teleportation powers. The Central Hospital may determine the outcome of the war, depending on what happens to Kurogiri.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 reminds its readers why the Central Hospital is crucial

AFO wants Spinner to rescue Kurogiri

"The chapter ends, with Spinner shouting "KUROGIRI" and Mic shouting "SHIRAKUMO"

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 mostly focuses on mutant politics. With some help from the hospital workers, the heroes manage to stop the mutants from going any further. It seems that some of these villains know that if they continue their attack, they might set back their cause by decades.

However, even with nobody behind him, Spinner crashes his way into the Central Hospital. He remembers that Kurogiri is located somewhere near the research tower. AFO specifically ordered him to bring the High-End Nomu back since he would help the villains achieve victory.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 also showcases AFO's power of manipulation. He convinces Spinner that he could be Shigaraki's hero by doing all of this. Unfortunately, Spinner never stops to consider what this really means for the mutants, but AFO doesn't care about that.

The Warp Gate Quirk might change everything

There's a reason why AFO is determined to get back Kurogiri in My Hero Academia Chapter 372. With the use of the Warp Gate Quirk, he can transport anything that comes into contact with his dark fog. In other words, he could potentially teleport all the villains to Shigaraki's location.

Over at the floating U.A. battlefield, Izuku Midoriya is currently making quick work of Shigaraki with his Gearshift Quirk. AFO could turn the tides with some reinforcements. Dabi and Toga are still active, along with several other villains. Even someone like Midoriya can't fight everybody at once.

Alternatively, AFO could teleport somebody to Neito Monoma's location. The Class 1-B student is copying Shota Aizawa's Quirk so that he can disable most of Shigaraki's powers. Without him, the villain could finally use his Decay to destroy anything he touches, making him an extremely dangerous threat.

It's up to Present Mic to save the day

Long before the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 372, Kurogiri was a U.A. student named Oboro Shirakumo. After losing his life on the job, the hero's corpse was turned into a High-End Nomu.

Kurogiri used to be great friends with Aizawa and Present Mic back in the day, which is why they are still trying to get through to him. They believe that Shirakumo is still somewhere inside Kurogiri.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 ends with Present Mic intercepting Spinner right before he can get to Kurogiri. It remains to be seen if the villain can be swayed back to the heroes' side.

