My Hero Academia chapter 376: All For One leaves Gunga Mountain in the middle of Dabi vs Endeavor, Uraraka and Asui reunite with their classmates

Despite being a short issue, My Hero Academia chapter 376 is a respectably engaging and exciting issue when taking into account its incredibly short 9-page length. The issue sets up what should be an exciting string of chapters upon the series’ return to a regular serialization schedule and issue length.

In the meantime, My Hero Academia chapter 376 focuses on teasing All For One’s grand plan, as well as seeing the UA Students at Gunga Mountains try and come up with a plan of action. Although the short page-length has left many perturbed, the issue at least makes the most of its incredibly quick nine pages.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 primarily focuses on getting pieces in place to set up future events

My Hero Academia chapter 376: Matchups skewed and plans put into motion

My Hero Academia chapter 376 begins with Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui falling out of Kurogiri’s portal and finding themselves in what can only be described as madness. The entire environment is either on fire or covered with Twice clones, as Uraraka echoes the sentiment of not yet getting to speak to Himiko Toga about love.

Toga reveals herself here, dropping her Twice disguise briefly to tell Uraraka that there’s no longer a girl in love within her. Meanwhile, several Pro Heroes and UA Students are trying to deal with the onslaught of Twice clones and Dabi’s incredibly hot flames. This is when Fumikage Tokoyami and Kyouka Jiro see Uraraka and Asui in the air, picking them up immediately.

Tsuyu comments on Jiro’s missing ear, but she says she’s lucky that’s all she got for going against All For One. Tokoyami comments on how the battle keeps getting more chaotic, while Jiro deduces that the Twice clones are actually Toga’s doing. Uraraka comments on how if nothing is done, they’ll swarm across Japan, but Tokoyami points out the heat of Dabi’s flames and Toga’s endless duplication.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 sees Tokoyami say how this isn’t even a battle anymore with their plan failing, as the issue shifts perspectives to Endeavor versus Dabi. The former recognizes the flames on the latter’s chest as being from Shoto’s move while also asking Dabi what happened to Shoto.

Dabi responds that he wanted to bring Shoto’s corpse along as a present for Endeavor, but he was unable to do so, and his dream won’t be completely fulfilled as a result. He teases Endeavor here, saying that at least one of the people he cherishes and protects will survive this fight. All For One, meanwhile, laughs at the scene unfolding in front of him before going into an internal monologue.

He confidently says that the tides are turning in his favor, with his plan finally starting to come together. All For One correctly deduces that Kurogiri went where Tomura Shigaraki is, commenting on how it would be best if he had Warp Gate rather than Mud Wrap for transportation currently. He ends by saying it doesn’t matter since he’ll use this chaos to his advantage and head to Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 then sees All For One take off flying towards Shigaraki, but is quickly intercepted by Hawks. All For One teases Hawks, saying he has to deal with Twice’s dying will first and foremost. Hawks smiles and cockily counters by asking what his rush is, deducing that he doesn’t trust Shigaraki as much as he appears to.

All For One confirms this, calling Hawks perceptive and explaining that “that thing” isn’t yet complete. He says there’s something important he still needs to do, prompting Hawks to shout out to Endeavor and announce that the divide and conquer plan has failed. Hawks then asks Endeavor to stop Toya, since no one but him can stand against Dabi’s flames, and they need to stop him here before he goes to Deku and Shigaraki.

All For One calls Hawks cruel, saying he’s asking the man who has lost an arm and is barely conscious to ignore his duty of stopping All For One altogether. Hawks tells him to shut up, teasing that he’s already lost to Endeavor once, clearly annoying All For One, who calls this claim nonsense. My Hero Academia chapter 376 then ends with a shot of Dabi rushing at Endeavor, who internally says that this time, he’ll watch over Toya.

My Hero Academia chapter 376: In summation

Despite the short length, My Hero Academia chapter 376 does a fantastic job of setting up the series for the immediate future. The upcoming chapters will likely see Endeavor and Dabi’s issues with one another come to a head in the form of a heated conflict, while Hawks will likely do his best to limit All For One’s movements.

In turn, this setup, as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 376, will likely lead to the UA Students present on the Gunga Mountains battlefield doing their best to stop Toga and the Twice clones. While the chapter portrays them as feeling like there’s nothing they can do, this is likely a red herring that is meant to build towards their yet-announced grand plan.

