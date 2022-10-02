My Hero Academia 368: One for All is complete with the Second user’s quirk, Deku attacks Shigaraki.

The final battle between Izuku and Shigaraki/AFO began in My Hero Academia 368. The chapter was released a few hours ago, bringing fans one of the franchise's most intense and impactful battles. Deku finally gained access to all the Quirks contained in One for All, so he prepared to use them and end Shigaraki’s reign of terror once and for all.

Last week’s chapter saw Deku lose control of his emotions and Quirks after witnessing what Shigaraki did to Bakugo. My Hero Academia 368, titled Rev Up, One for All, commenced the fight between the upcoming Hero student and the greatest villain of all time. Continue reading to learn more about the events contained in this exciting new chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia 368.

Deku and the Second User joined forces to end Shigaraki in My Hero Academia 368

What happened in the last chapter?

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia 367 (Image via Shueisha)

Deku arrived at U.A. grounds with the help of Star and Stripe’s jets. Upon witnessing the destruction caused by Shigaraki and the damage dealt to Bakugo, Izuku lost control of himself and his powers. The boy had to be calmed by Mirio, who assured him that Bakugo was still alive. With a clearer mindset, Deku prepared to fight the villain with all of his power.

Shigaraki is still there

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia 368 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 began with Deku asking AFO if Tomura Shigaraki’s consciousness remained inside the body. The villain promptly replied that Tenko was no longer amongst them, as both minds had already fused into one. Sadly, due to him being older, AFO was the one in control of the body. Inside their mindscape, we could see a picture of the villain holding a terrified Tenko.

AFO, who was aware of Deku’s heroic tendencies, warned the Hero that he would not give him a happy ending. Noticing discrepancies in the villain’s words, Mirio revealed to Deku that Shigaraki was still in control only a few moments ago. Shigaraki/AFO acted immaturely, throwing tantrums and screaming like a child, just like Tomura did.

Lemillion told Deku that he doubted both villains’ minds had completely merged. Nana appeared behind Izuku and noticed the face of his late son appear in one of Shigaraki’s fingers. This was the final clue the Hero needed to confirm that Shigaraki was still inside the villain’s body somewhere.

The fight begins

AFO fighting Deku in My Hero Academia 368 (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 continued with AFO jumping high into the air, shaking U.A. grounds and scaring everyone inside. The villain proclaimed that he would take One For All no matter the cost. AFO used his mutated body to create a giant fist, with which he tried to crush Izuku. Fortunately, the young Hero was capable of avoiding the Smash.

Taking advantage of AFO being distracted, Deku combined his Black Whip with Fa Jin to create a Black Chain that captured the villain without problems. Midoriya threw the villain far from his position, although the heinous man was capable of recovering a few seconds later.

The Second User appeared behind Deku, claiming that the boy should not use his Quirk until he was ready to finish the fight. The man gave Deku a warning about them needing to defeat the villain in five minutes. Otherwise, the world would be doomed. With newfound determination, Izuku was prepared to end the fight.

The Second User’s Quirk

Deku activating the Second's Quirk (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 showed Deku activating the Second User’s power by getting into a fighting stance and touching his hand. AFO tried to escape the boy’s attack by jumping again, but this time, Deku managed to hit him. Deku used this new power to send Shigaraki/AFO flying into the Sky, destroying the platform they were standing on.

Mirio was shocked as the sound of the attack arrived much later than the hit itself. The villain was also dumbfounded by Deku’s new speed, claiming he was several times quicker than the last time they fought.

Deku's final attack in My Hero Academia 368 (Image via Shueisha)

The Second User appeared once more, warning AFO that things would be different this time. As he flew, the villain remembered the Second User’s Quirk, called Transmission, an ability that enables the user to increase or decrease the speed of anything they touch.

Deku appeared behind the villain, using the last Gear of the Quirk, Over-Drive, on himself. The First user revealed that by combining the stockpiled strength and the Second User’s Quirk, Deku was capable of using 120% of OFA’s power. My Hero Academia 368 ended with the First user claiming that this was the end of the fight, as Deku punched the villain with a 120% Detroit Smash.

Final thoughts

We now know why AFO reacted like this (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 368 was the perfect way to demonstrate how far Izuku went as a Hero. In earlier fights, the boy would not have been as capable of doing as much damage as he did to AFO in this chapter. However, thanks to his rigorous training and the rage he felt at the moment, he became a major threat to the villain.

This chapter also gifted fans with the reveal of the Second User’s Quirk, a power that fans were begging Horikoshi to give Deku for months. Despite not being the strongest Quirk in the series, it became a weapon of mass destruction when paired with OFA’s massive strength. Being able to rupture the sound barrier with a punch was one of the biggest feats in the franchise.

It seemed like the final battle between Deku and AFO had finally begun. Right now, we can only wait to see where Horikoshi will take this encounter next. However, as the Second User explained, Deku has a time limit before the world is doomed. The meaning behind this will most likely be explained in future chapters.

Poll : 0 votes