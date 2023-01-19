My Hero Academia: Does Muscular return? Explained

Since 2016, My Hero Academia has captured the attention of all anime enthusiasts. It is about a character, Izuku Midoriya, who wants to be a people's Hero like the ones in his city. Izuku is born quirkless, but after meeting the number one Hero of the society, All Might, he proves that he is worthy of becoming a real hero through his inherent bravery and a strong sense of justice.

This leads him to become the successor to All Might's quirk, following months of dedication and hardship that ultimately secure him a place at U.A. High. As the plot has too many Heroes, it is not unusual to expect some intriguing villains in My Hero Academia as well.

Muscular is one of the strongest and most powerful villains, who possess immense physical strength. He fought Deku in the Forest Training Camp Arc. Despite having so much potential, his screen time was severely limited, and as a result, fans were expecting him to make a comeback. The wait is finally over with the start of the Vigilante Arc.

All about Muscular's return in My Hero Academia

Who is Goto Imasuji aka Muscular?

Muscular (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, there are a few antagonists who are worth being given screentime, and one of them is Muscular. His real name is Goto Imasuji and as his name suggests, he is indeed muscular and bulky. He was one of the strongest villains to have worked in the League of Villains and previously appeared in the Forest Training Camp Arc. He has great combat skills on top of his Quirk of Pump Up.

Muscular is shown in the series as a sadistic and violent character. He desires to murder and cause as much mayhem as possible. Despite this, he has his own convictions, like he is a firm believer in keeping one's pledges and valuing one's words.

Muscular's Quirk is called Pump Up, which enables him to manipulate and immensely strengthen the muscles beneath his skin. It massively amplifies all of his powers and makes him unstoppable. In My Hero Academia, he once used his muscle fibers to cover his body, functioning as a shield to defend himself.

How did Muscular return in My Hero Academia?

As the second arc of the sixth season of My Hero Academia approaches, fans are very excited at the prospect of seeing some major villains who once had a severe impact on the plot.

Some of the villains that escaped from Tartarus captivity included Muscular, Moonfish, Hero Killer Stain, and Overhaul. The Heroes are now in grave danger and must battle with everything they have got to escape the calamity that is about to be unveiled.

Muscular (Image via Studio Bones)

Muscular has a ferocious desire to cause chaos and commit murder, therefore the first thing he was expected to do was attack anyone he could get his hands on, particularly Heroes. Declaring his return, he provoked the first mayhem at Ketsubutsu High School. He seemed disappointed that he only had to confront two Heroes, since he was anticipating more.

He will be fighting Yo and Izuku in the anime, according to the manga. So the next few episodes of My Hero Academia will be filled with endless scenes of Muscluar which will bring out the previous feel from Forest Training Camp Arc, but this time Deku is more powerful and with his newly unlocked Quirks, it will be a fight worth watching.

