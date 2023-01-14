My Hero Academia: How All For One broke out of Tartarus, explained

With the release of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 earlier today, fans are incredibly excited to start the Tartarus Escapees arc, colloquially called the Vigilante arc. After the Paranormal Liberation War, the arc will deal with how both sides, Pro Heroes and villains, will lick their wounds and move forward.

As teased in the preview images released earlier this week, My Hero Academia fans will see a breakout from Tartarus orchestrated by none other than All For One. While many other villains will escape the prison alongside All For One, his breakout is the primary goal of the operation itself. However, fans are curious about exactly how the antagonist will flee from prison in the arc.

Follow along as this article fully explains how All For One will escape Tartarus in the current story arc of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia’s Tartarus breakout orchestrated flawlessly thanks to All For One being both inside and outside simultaneously

Following My Hero Academia’s Paranormal Liberation War, fans see Tomura Shigaraki and other Paranormal Liberation Front soldiers and officers licking their wounds.

The will of All For One is still in control of Tomura Shigaraki’s broken and beaten body. Against his successor’s wishes, the villain uses Tomura’s Quirks to summon a group of Near High-End Nomu.

After summoning the Nomu, All For One commands them to free his real body from Tartarus, causing the creatures to assault the prison. Fans won’t see the start of the battle but will witness it already in progress. Several Nomus are seen storming the mainland entrance and fighting the security robots present.

This is when All For One (in Shigaraki’s body) is seen appearing, shielded by the Near High-End Nomus from the security robots’ bullets. After a comment on how uninspiring the scene is, he uses his Quirks to obliterate the nearby guard post. This prompts the red code to be activated, sealing off all floors and bridges and beginning the prison’s lowering into the sea.

All For One, meanwhile, flies over the battle below on a Nomu while having an argument with Tomura, in which he essentially reminds his successor that he asked to be the next All For One. Suddenly, the security robots detect them, prompting All For One (still in Shigaraki’s body) to use Decay to destroy a nearby guard tower and escape from the attacking robots.

The villain then uses Search to find his main body’s location, revealing it to be 500 meters below sea level in the deepest part of the prison. However, using Decay to take a quick route isn’t an option due to the death risk of collapsing water pressure and the fact that Tomura’s body is starting to suffer from using its own Quirk.

All For One then has the idea of launching a coordinated attack from the outside and inside simultaneously, switching back to his main body as he does so. The real All For One then uses an EMP-like Quirk to disable all prison electronics, deactivating the restraints and locks throughout Tartarus.

My Hero Academia then sees the breakout operation become a war waged on two fronts, with familiar faces such as Moonfish, Muscular, and Kai Chisaki now being set free to escape. All For One’s main body, meanwhile, begins making its way up the prison levels, even hilariously asking guards for directions at one point.

Later on, All For One’s main body is seen escaping the prison, reaching the highest level and telling the convicts to submit to him if freedom is what they seek. With no other option for escape, as the connecting bridge is now unusable, they listen to him.

All For One reunites with Tomura, who is now given control of his body once more. He then takes command of several emergency aircraft, taking the pilots hostage and telling them to follow his orders.

With his escape route now secured, All For One sends the Nomus and his army of escaped prisoners to seven other prisons, freeing more villains who enlist under his banner. Thus, his plan to escape My Hero Academia’s greatest prison is complete.

