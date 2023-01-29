10 My Hero Academia characters with the most appearances on a volume cover

My Hero Academia is a popular anime adaptation of a manga series of the same name. It is arguably one of the best new-generation animes. The story is about a group of teenagers who want to be professional heroes in a world where the majority of people possess unique powers known as quirks.

The plot features memorable heroes as well as unforgettable villains. With its multidimensional approach, My Hero Academia has never failed to explore both the heroes' and villains' sides of a story.

My Hero Academia sets itself apart from other shows about heroes trying to save the world with the way its narrative is presented.

That is the reason My Hero Academia has especially attracted the attention of the new generation. Kohei Horikoshi's story has never failed to bring out all sorts of emotions in every single anime volume he crafts.

Fans enjoy collecting manga volumes, and it makes them the happiest individuals in the world when the volume's cover depicts one of their favorite characters from the series.

My Hero Academia: Denki Kaminari, Momo, and 8 other characters with the most number of covers in the manga volume

10. Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima, who goes by the name Sturdy Hero: Red Riot, is a major character in the My Hero Academia series. Kirishima is a student at U.A. High School training to become a Pro Hero. He is one of the most caring students in Class 1-A, and he shares a good bond with Bakugo.

Kirishima was born with a powerful quirk called Hardening. It enables him to harden and sharpen any part of his body at will, just like rocks. He has a great character design that makes him popular among fans. He has himself featured on the covers of three manga volumes in the anime.

9. Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari is known as Stun Gun Hero: Chargebolt. He is one of the most entertaining students in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He is also among the most popular students in the My Hero Academia universe.

He possesses a quirk called Electrification. It allows him to generate electricity, and he can emit this energy over a distance. Denki is also able to absorb and neutralize electricity and other lightning-based quirks.

Denki is a very lively character with a flirty streak, but at the end of the day, he has great loyalty toward his friends and has proved to be a true hero, which is why he is so well-liked by fans. He has managed to get three manga covers featuring him.

8. Shota Aizawa

Shota Aizawa is also known as the Erasure Hero: Eraser Head. In My Hero Academia, he is a Pro Hero and the homeroom teacher of U.A. High School's Class 1-A. He got himself featured in three popular manga covers.

He possesses the ability to erase his opponent's quirk simply by looking at them. Along with his amazing quirk, he also has a scarf made of steel wire alloy with carbon nano-fiber that serves as a capturing weapon.

Due to his sluggish manner and lack of interest, he first came off as a very boring character, but as the plot developed, viewers got to know the real him. He serves as a father figure as well as a mentor to his students. His popularity has grown with the series, and he appears on three volume covers of the manga.

7. Dabi

Dabi is one of the greatest villains in My Hero Academia. His real identity was revealed in the most recent season, but manga readers were well aware of what was coming. Dabi is actually Toya Todoroki, the oldest child of the current no. 1 hero, Endeavor.

His character design and backstory have always attracted the audience. It is safe to say that he is one of the most popular characters in the entire My Hero Academia universe with four manga volume covers featuring him.

6. Momo

Momo Yaoyorozu, also known as the Everything Hero: Creati, is the smartest student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, where she got in through official recommendations because of her intelligence and highly unique and constructive quirk.

Momo is a genius who can create anything, starting from cannons and metal doors to infrared goggles and tracking devices with her quirk and intelligence. Her quirk is among the most versatile in My Hero Academia. She got herself featured in four manga volume covers of My Hero Academia.

5. All Might

All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

All Might was the no. 1 hero in the My Hero Academia society before his retirement. He embodied all the aspects of a great hero, from strength to positive nature, he was the symbol of peace. It is safe to say that he was one of the greatest heroes in the entire manga series.

He wasn't just a hero, but a great mentor, and Deku was lucky enough to train under him. He passed on his power One For All to Deku. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve society by training youngsters at U.A. High who want to become heroes.

All Might wasn't just popular in the society he belonged to, but outside the My Hero Academia in the real world too, which earned him five features in the manga volume covers of the series.

4. Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki is arguably the most popular villain in My Hero Academia. Despite his nihilistic outlook and psychopathic behavior, fans have grown to love Shigaraki's antics. The villain has been consistently popular in both the Japanese and United States polls.

Shigaraki never had a normal life, given his abusive past experiences. He was not a villain by birth, society failed him, and the heroes failed him which turned him into the monster he is today. His character has evolved parallelly with Deku and it's not unusual to find parallels in their story.

Being one of the most talked about characters in the My Hero Academia universe, it is obvious that he will have quite a few features on the cover of the manga volumes. He stands fourth in the list of the most-appeared characters with seven features in manga volume covers.

3. Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto Todoroki is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia, because of his charming personality as well as his unique look that compliments his quirk. Despite not being the series' main protagonist or antagonist, he ranks among the top ten most popular anime characters of all time.

Starting with his powerful quirk, calm and composed nature, and sharp intellect, he is the absolute prodigy of the series. Fans have always loved this character for all the feasible reasons. He ranks third among the list of most featured characters on the cover of manga volumes with eight prominent features.

2. Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo is one of the major characters in the plot of My Hero Academia. He is definitely one of the strongest and most intelligent students from UA High. He has immense confidence and a competitive spirit, which sets him apart from all the other characters.

He first appeared to be the arrogant bully who was put opposite to the protagonist, but later as the story progressed, he evolved in a much more prominent way with massive character development.

As fans got a glimpse of his side of the story and witnessed his personality grow, they couldn't help but fall in love with the character. He is undoubtedly on the list of the top three most popular characters in the entire My Hero Academia universe, with 13 features on the cover of the famous manga volumes snatching the second spot.

1. Deku

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, the main protagonist of My Hero Academia, endured bullying his entire life because he was born quirkless. This continued until one day, the number one hero, All Might, decided to pass on his power to Izuku because of the latter's inherent bravery and a strong sense of justice.

His selflessness, courage, and determination to save everyone set him apart from the rest and that is what helped him own a place in the hearts of millions. He owns the top spot with almost 23 features.

