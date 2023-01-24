My Hero Academia: Is All Might dead in the manga? Status explained

With the official release of the latest issue of the My Hero Academia manga series on January 22, readers of author and illustrator Kohei Horikohsi’s original series were given quite a surprise. Following the return of La Brava in the previous issue, fans saw villains Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant return to the fray, seemingly rehabilitated and now working as Pro Heroes.

While this was an incredibly popular topic of discussion among the fans, a less noticeable aspect of My Hero Academia chapter 378 caused a certain Pro Hero to begin trending on social media. As fans read through Naomasa Tsukauchi’s monologue, a flashback of All Might exiting the control center building was seen.

What was especially intriguing was his carrying a briefcase, which caused many to speculate on what he may plan to do next. This, in turn, led anime-only viewers to frantically race to find out for themselves whether or not All Might had actually died in the series.

My Hero Academia anime-only fans misinterpreting theories on All Might being set up for the ultimate sacrifice

Real name Toshinori Yagi, All Might was the former Symbol of Peace for the nation of Japan within My Hero Academia and the series’ world at large. Wielding the mighty One For All Quirk, the formerly-Quirkless Yagi’s fateful meeting with Nana Shimura changed the course of his life, putting him at odds with the enigmatic villain All For One.

Flash forward to the series’ latest issue, fans saw Yagi’s protege, Izuku Midoriya, begin waging what they hoped would be the final battle of One For All versus All For One. Unfortunately, due to injuries from previous fights and passing down One For All in the first place, Yagi was unable to fight in the battle.

Instead, he maintained a behind-the-scenes support position alongside close friend and Japanese detective Naomasa Tsukauchi. However, during the latter’s aforementioned monolog, All Might was seen departing the war room with a mysterious briefcase in hand, seemingly giving no words about his destination.

Thus, manga fans began speculating that Sir Nighteye’s prediction of All Might’s bloody and gruesome death at the hands of a villain may be coming true. With no remnants of One For All left to use in an otherwise frail body, almost any villain could instantly defeat him. Likewise, many suspect that he’s heading for All For One to sacrifice himself in an effort to help other Pro Heroes bring the villain down.

Meanwhile, others think he has some sort of weapon suit in the briefcase, which will allow him to fight on a relatively similar level. In any case, while he’s still considered alive as of this article’s writing, that may not be the case for long, depending on what Yagi plans to do next.

Pro Hero All Might is not dead in the My Hero Academia manga. While the Pro Hero career he was known for has been over for quite some time and will likely remain as such, the man behind the metaphorical-mask is alive and well. However, his next moves, as outlined above, may end up proving deadly for him.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

