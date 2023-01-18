My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers and raw scans: Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant’s return turns the tide of the war

My Hero Academia chapter 378 returns after a long break of two weeks. The spoilers leaked today suggest that more and more villains from the past are returning to the current war. The chapter also explores their whereabouts during the Tartarus break and how they fared in the uprising.

Additionally, the focus of My Hero Academia chapter 378 remains on UA and the ending of the chapter suggests that mangaka Horikoshi is unlikely to shift his focus toward somewhere else anytime soon. The chapter also hints that a separate plot is brewing around All Might.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers hint at All Might’s secret plans as Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant join the heroes

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 378 is titled “The Story of How We All Became heroes part 3.” The chapter begins with La Brava recollecting that before she met Gentle, she used to hack into Re-Destro’s company for fun and have all the monitors taken over by animated cats.

She does the same thing right now to Skeptic, who instantly remembered that this is a hacker he used to have trouble with when he was in Feel Good Inc. He turns his two most important computers into humanoids and tries to flee, but is cornered by Ms. Joke, Hound Dog, Shindou, and Nakagame.

Gentle Criminal (left) and Lady Nagant (right) (Image via Studio Bones)

Tsukauchi doesn’t like working with villains, but he reminds himself of Aoyama and what his change represents. Meanwhile, although La Brava has taken over the UA system, she cannot salvage it and has to implement a new one, which will take the time that the still-falling UA fortress does not have.

The US jets stationed around UA decide against shooting the Twice clones in fear of hitting their allies when they notice Gentle Criminal sprinting across the ocean. In a flashback, My Hero Academia chapter 378 reveals that when Mikuzu prison was destroyed by Muscular during the nationwide prison break, Gentle Criminal not only refused to escape but stopped every single prisoner from leaving as well.

When he was asked to select a reward for his service, he requested to meet La Brava, the two having grown fonder of each other during their separation. At present, Gentle uses his Gently Super Lover to hold the weight of the entire UA structure. He remembers when he failed to save a falling man, and wonders if Deku is still fighting to protect someone’s smile.

Inside UA, Deku remembers Shigaraki’s words from the last war about the lack of understanding that turned people into heroes and villains. He realizes that Gentle prevented the fall when Mandalay informs him about something that looks like an air trampoline. Daigoro Banjo warns him that Shigaraki is still moving, but a bullet tears his hand apart just as Tomura tries to move.

Tsukauchi's past views on Aoyama (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Deku looks around and sees Lady Nagant on top of a tall building as she points her gun towards Shigaraki. Tsukauchi concludes that even though they are villains, they can still draw the will to do good from their origins. Elsewhere, All Might is seen secretly leaving the control tower with a suitcase on the last panel of My Hero Academia chapter 378.

Final thoughts

Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant’s return clearly marks a turning point in the series. Deku has been criticized for a long time for sympathizing with the villains and wanting to give them second chances. With the three villains who have returned to the fight in My Hero Academia chapter 378, however, his faith is proved right. This sets up the possibility of both Todoroki and Uraraka managing to convince Dabi and Toga, respectively, to give up following AFO.

It has been long speculated that All Might may have a bigger role in the final fight than just overseeing the situation. My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers are unclear about the nature of his escape, but it is fairly clear that All Might plans to employ some drastic measures. It appears that even Tsukauchi is unaware of it.

All Might's self-loathing (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

All Might constantly suffers from the guilt of letting children take up his mantle and do the dirty work. Ever since the Tartarus Escapees arc, he has been on a mental decline, which may culminate in a rash and self-sacrificial move. Some fans, however, speculate that All Might may betray the heroes, but no evidence of such assumptions has been seen throughout the series so far.

