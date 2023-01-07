My Hero Academia chapter 377: Shigaraki unleashed, Deku at his limit, a former villain returns to help the heroes

My Hero Academia chapter 377 returns to UA and focuses on the aftermath of the appearance of Kurogiri’s portal. The chapter signals the return of one of the most popular villains as an ally to the heroes and marks the beginning of Deku’s battle with Shigaraki without the help of Erasure.

Shueisha was on a publication break last week, which caused My Hero Academia chapter 377 to be delayed. Weekly Shonen Jump will be on another break news week, once again delaying the next chapter. However, given Kohei Horikoshi’s recent health issues, the readers are happy to contend with a delay of any length for the sake of the mangaka.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 sees La Brava go up against Skeptic as Shigaraki and Deku continue to fight

Previously, after Kurogiri regained control of his body, he spread Toga’s iteration of Twice clones everywhere. He also sent Present Mic to the floating grounds at UA, where Monoma had kept Shigaraki’s quirk contained by using Aizawa’s Erasure. Skeptic had hacked into the UA system and taken control of it. Deku had returned to UA and began to fight Shigaraki/AFO using the Second User’s Gear Shift.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 is titled “The Chain Thus Far.”

My Hero Academia chapter 377: A terrible time for the heroes

The chapter began by narrating that the villains have put the heroes on the backfoot. A hand was shown trying and failing to catch a falling cherry blossom petal. The narration continued that the heroes’ “divide and conquer” plan had failed.

My Hero Academia chapter 377 shifts focus to the floating UA ground, where the sudden appearance of Present Mic alerted Aizawa that something has gone wrong. He caught a glimpse of Kurogiri before a Twice clone came through the portal and started multiplying. Monoma got knocked down in the following skirmish and lost control of Erasure.

The explosion at UA (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In the next moment, several large explosions shook the floating battlefield. Cementoss, Hatsume, and Creati realized that they have taken severe structural damage, which they blamed on hurrying the construction of the floating fortress. Mandalay reported that they had already lost control of the UA system, had sustained heavy damage, and were rapidly losing their floating capability. Skeptic was shown monologing that he was in control of both UA and the civilian escape routes.

My Hero Academia chapter 377: Tomura’s appearance and a ray of hope

As the effects of Erasure ceased, Shigaraki/AFO’s skin began to shed and change, transforming him once more. He advanced towards Midoriya, asking that even if it was him (he used Tomura’s preferred pronoun “Ore” instead of AFO’s preferred “Boku”) inside this body right now, what would Midoriya do with him?

They could not sit down and have a chat since Tomura will always be Deku’s villain. Deku understood that this was Tomura, not AFO. However, Deku was also concerned about keeping an eye on Kurogiri while trying to keep UA afloat.

Deku tries to shoulder every responsibility (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Deku's body could no longer keep up owing to the lack of oxygen in his cells. He noted that this was a drawback of Gear-Shift, which required a sufficient amount of rest immediately after its usage. However, the vestige of the Second User appeared and urged Deku to keep pushing forward.

Since the inner worlds of AFO and OFA are linked, the Vestiges realized that AFO was having trouble trying to meld the personas and taking over Tomura’s body. The Second User commanded that Deku must use everything in his power to take full advantage of this situation despite his current physical condition.

Meanwhile, a silhouette appeared on one of Skeptic’s screens, informing him that he has been caught at last. It was very hard to find him but since it was for Gentle’s sake, they persevered. On the last page of My Hero Academia chapter 377, La Brava was shown to be hacking Skeptic with a manic grin on her face while Tsukauchi watched from a reasonable distance.

Observations

The hand likely belongs to someone significant (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The hand on the first page of My Hero Academia chapter 377 seems to be of an aged person, likely Gentle Criminal’s given the reappearance of La Brava. La Brava’s appearance signals a turning point in the struggle against villains.

Previously Stain and Lady Nagant tried to help the heroes against AFO. However, given that La Brava lacks a philosophy like Stain’s or a heroic past like Lady Nagant’s, her aiding the heroes indicates that other villains can also forsake AFO and join the other side out of their personal motives.

Monoma got knocked down (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Monoma losing control of Erasure does not indicate doom for the heroes, as there should be a way to reclaim the quirk once he gets hold of Aizawa again. However, he was knocked down by the Twice clones, who will take over UA unless stopped. Many readers have speculated that Monoma can copy the Twice quirk. But it will be unlikely for the following reasons:

A) The clones are not the original users; hence Monoma shouldn’t be able to copy the quirk.

B) The real Bubaigawara is dead and this is Toga using the quirk by ingesting Jin’s blood. Even if Monoma did copy the quirk, he is more likely to copy Toga’s quirk instead of Twice’s.

However, if Monoma is able to copy Toga’s quirk by touching one of the clones, which already seems to be against the nature of Copy, he can try to replicate Erasure by ingesting Aizawa’s blood. However, it seems like an unnecessary endeavor given that he can just replicate Erasure by using his own quirk.

Skeptic's claims in My Hero Academia chapter 377 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

It's unlikely that La Brava can keep UA afloat by hacking Skeptic, so outside assistance will be necessary. This is a good opening for other heroes and villains to come to UA’s rescue and for Mangaka Horikoshi to introduce new characters. However, it becomes clear from My Hero Academia chapter 377 that Deku will try to take the burden on himself.

While the Second User is bound to keep the boy focused on AFO and stop him from over-exerting himself in any other task, he certainly won’t stop Deku from overexerting himself in his fight against Shigaraki. Given that the two vestige worlds are connected, Deku will have a better clue about how to take down AFO/Shigaraki from the inside.

Final thoughts

Leen~ DEKUCENTRIST🥦🐇 @Dekuland1

I'm starting to really despise the user Second User Deku can't breath, he can't fight if he can't fu**ing breath!!!!I'm starting to really despise the user Second User Deku can't breath, he can't fight if he can't fu**ing breath!!!!I'm starting to really despise the user Second User😡 https://t.co/bHmY2LNHe5

Throughout the series, Deku’s single greatest flaw has been his lack of concern for himself. In Bakugo’s words, he does not take himself into account when planning. In My Hero Academia chapter 377, Deku clearly wants a moment of rest despite knowing the gravity of the situation, indicating that he is truly at his limit.

It’s been hinted that the Second User was a commander in times of insurgencies and war, thus he is used to guiding his subordinates and soldiers. He might have come around to guiding Deku through this fight, but he doesn’t know the boy enough to understand his self-neglecting tendencies.

Second User's advice (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

As seen in My Hero Academia chapter 377, the Second User does not realize how dire the situation must be for Deku to want to rest a little, and his encouragement to seize the opportunity might further increase Deku’s lack of concern for himself.

