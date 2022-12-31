My Hero Academia: Why La Brava's return marks a turning point in the war

My Hero Academia’s latest unofficially released issue has revealed that none other than La Brave has returned to the series’ story in this exciting final arc. Fans will remember the character, whose real name is Manami Aiba, from her time in the U.A. School Festival Arc, where she was the sidekick of the villain Gentle Criminal.

She’s regarded as one of the most capable and skilled hackers in My Hero Academia, having been confirmed to have taught herself everything she knows. Additionally, her Quirk is also one of the most beneficial support-type Quirks in the series, even with its unfortunate once-a-day clause.

While her return is exciting, it has fans questioning exactly what her role will be in this return, as well as how she may affect the outcome of the current ongoing war.

My Hero Academia’s final arc set to have tables turned following La Brava’s arrival

The latest

jay @JayKnY A DEKU CHAPTER WHERE SHIGARAKI IS BACK TO HIS OLD SELF AND LA BRAVA RETURNS? CHRISTMAS CAME LATE BUT THANK YOU HORI OH MY GODDDDD A DEKU CHAPTER WHERE SHIGARAKI IS BACK TO HIS OLD SELF AND LA BRAVA RETURNS? CHRISTMAS CAME LATE BUT THANK YOU HORI OH MY GODDDDD https://t.co/tsMxKfLR7f

Although not yet officially released, spoiler information and raw scans for My Hero Academia’s upcoming issue all but officially confirm La Brava’s return in the end. While an incredibly exciting and unforeseen twist, fans are curious as to the exact role she’ll play in the presumed final stages of the series’ concluding arc.

Easily the biggest impact La Brava can currently make is by using her hacking skills to counter Skeptic’s own hacking of various U.A. systems. This includes control of the bunkers on the school’s property, as well as control of the various floating platforms which are the makeshift battlefields for several of the war’s current skirmishes.

The latest My Hero Academia spoilers even claim that, by the issue’s end, La Brava has already successfully hacked Skeptic, expectedly shutting his plans down immediately. While she says she’s doing it all for Gentle Criminal’s sake, she’s nevertheless helping the Pro Heroes overcome the villains in every possible way they can.

Gambit @GambitXIII



Mark my words, La Brava and Gentle are just the beginning of the past villains coming back to help the heroes



We're gonna have a whole MHA "Suicide squad" in a few months lol #MHA377 spoilers!Mark my words, La Brava and Gentle are just the beginning of the past villains coming back to help the heroesWe're gonna have a whole MHA "Suicide squad" in a few months lol #MHA377 spoilers!Mark my words, La Brava and Gentle are just the beginning of the past villains coming back to help the heroesWe're gonna have a whole MHA "Suicide squad" in a few months lol https://t.co/BT94PIlldj

In this sense, La Brava’s hacking skills are arguably the most valuable skill she brings to the table as a newfound ally of the Hero Society. However, her Quirk is also incredibly fearsome and can turn the tide of this war if able to be used on the right individual. One massive candidate who comes to mind is Izuku Midoriya, now facing an uninhibited Tomura Shigaraki.

The reason the latter is uninhibited stems from earlier alleged events in the upcoming My Hero Academia issue. These spoilers claim that Twice clones begin attacking Aizawa, Manual, and Monoma, which causes the lattermost to stop looking at Shigaraki for a brief moment of time. In this brief moment, however, a massive explosion happens which seems to come from Shigaraki’s powers, causing the arena to fall.

With this, he becomes a much more powerful foe than he was up to this point, which makes for an incredibly powerful and frightening final boss, for lack of a better term. With the latest issue also allegedly claiming Midoriya to be spent from using Gear Shift, this makes for an intriguing situation with plenty of possible developments.

One possible way in which series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi could even the odds is by having La Brava use her Quirk, Love, on Izuku Midoriya. While her Quirk specifies that it only works on “the person whom she loves most,” her time away from Gentle Criminal and admiring Midoriya from afar in the meanwhile could be used to explain how the Quirk works on him.

Furthermore, if this explanation is given, the rest of the stipulations of her Quirk can easily be met. The official description doesn’t state that she needs to be in eyesight or earshot of the person she targets, only claiming that she needs to tell the recipient how much she loves them. This should allow her to do so over a radio, allowing her to continue hacking while also using her Quirk to boost Midoriya.

However, this is all speculative, with the upcoming issue’s alleged events not even officially confirmed as of this article’s writing. With this in mind, fans should keep an open mind to any potential differences in the official release, and not get too invested in the endless possibilities of My Hero Academia’s near future.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

