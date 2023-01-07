My Hero Academia season 6: Who is Lady Nagant? Identity of purple haired lady explained

My Hero Academia season 6 viewers may be wondering about the mysterious woman found in the leaked opening theme of the anime since the video has been circulating all over social media today.

Season 6 will showcase a new opening song called Bokura no by Eve, and the accompanying animation provides a small glimpse into what to expect after the Paranormal Liberation War. In the middle of the video, a purple-haired woman can be seen going after Deku.

Manga readers have been waiting for the mysterious woman's anime debut ever since 2021, and she will be a key player in the upcoming arc for My Hero Academia season 6. When she finally makes a proper appearance in a future episode, viewers should expect the internet to go crazy for her.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

Here's what everybody should know about Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia season 6

She is a former hero turned villain

Kaina Tsutsumi is a professional sniper who used to work for the Hero Public Safety Commission. With the use of her Rifle Quirk, she was quite adept at her job, taking out corrupt heroes in secret missions. However, she lost faith in the justice system after the events of My Hero Academia season 6.

In a dispute over transparency with the Hero Public Safety Commission, she ended up killing the president when he threatened her for not complying with orders. She was later arrested for her crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment at Tartarus.

Of course, she won't end up staying there for long in My Hero Academia season 6. AFO is set to break himself out the maximum security prison, recruiting several inmates in the process. Lady Nagant will be tasked with eliminating Deku, a high-priority target for his powerful OFA Quirk.

Manga readers cannot wait to see Deku versus Lady Nagant

Lady Nagant has always been popular in the manga community. While her attractiveness does play an undeniable role, she happens to be a very strong female villain as well, which is a true rarity in this series.

Lady Nagant also brings up valid points in regard to corruption within hero society. It only makes sense that she meets up with Deku in My Hero Academia season 6 since he is the one person who can sympathize with her plight at this point in the story. Although Deku acknowledges that changes need to be made in hero society, his idealism is a stark contrast to Lady Nagant's cynical outlook.

This upcoming battle will be a very important one for the series. It goes far beyond Deku showing off some of his new Quirks at his disposal. He must also convince Lady Nagant that AFO is not worth following and that society under his rule would be even worse than it currently is.

Lady Nagant finally makes the transition to color

The second opening theme for My Hero Academia season 6 provides the first glimpse at Lady Nagant in anime form. The tragic villain is no longer confined to the black and white images of manga panels and will be fully animated by Studio Bones in the second half of season 6.

Many readers could barely contain their excitement over the leaked opening since it signals the arrival of Lady Nagant. Her popularity will only continue to grow after she establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with in the anime.

