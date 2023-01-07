My Hero Academia season 6’s leaked second opening theme shows vigilante Deku

My Hero Academia season 6 fans are going crazy over a leaked ending theme, which features Deku finally taking up a vigilante role.

It's been a long wait for the anime's viewers. The upcoming Tartarus Escapees Arc will serve as a major turning point in the story. Belief in Hero Society has been shaken ever since the Paranormal Liberation War. The second half of My Hero Academia season 6 will cover these events in great detail.

With that in mind, the opening theme song was recently leaked. Needless to say, it's caught the attention of My Hero Academia season 6 viewers, as it provides a darker perspective on what to expect in the next few episodes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers.

Vigilante Deku finally arrives in leaked second opening theme for My Hero Academia season 6

Take a look at the video below

Actu Mangas @ActuMangas_ MY HERO ACADEMIA OPENING 11 PAR EVE ! MY HERO ACADEMIA OPENING 11 PAR EVE ! 🚨 MY HERO ACADEMIA OPENING 11 PAR EVE ! https://t.co/UtGExbFDFD

For those wondering, the new opening theme song is Bokura no by Eve. The previous one was Hitamuki by Super Beaver. The former perfectly sets a somber tone for the second half of My Hero Academia season 6, given the rainy atmosphere, dark clouds in the sky, and ruined buildings in the background.

The opening starts off with Deku looking at the palm of his right hand before closing it. Shortly afterwards, the screen begins to split between two images of his. The first half is the normal version of his regular hero uniform, while the second half shows a more demonic masked look.

Meanwhile, the rest of the video shows Class 1-A students looking for Deku, who keeps running off in the distance. A mysterious purple-haired woman also shows up at some point. By the end of the new opening, Class 1-A finally catches up to Deku, as the sun begins to rise and brings a new dawn.

This marks the beginning of vigilante Deku (spoilers up ahead)

zee @izvkuist we're getting vigilante deku soon watch me remake this edit when the animated version comes out we're getting vigilante deku soon watch me remake this edit when the animated version comes out https://t.co/dt1GNaVbwj

Manga readers already know what to expect at this point in the series. Deku is now a high priority target for the villainous AFO. For this reason, he will temporarily leave the U.A. so his friends and family will be safe. He will also be looking for escaped convicts from the Tartarus prison.

During the first part of the new opening song, there are a few cuts to Best Jeanist, Endeavor, Hawks, and All Might. Their inclusion alongside Deku is particularly relevant for this part of My Hero Academia season 6. Each of these Pro Heroes will help him track down villains.

However, in the process, Deku will also become physically and mentally drained. It's up to Class 1-A to bring him back to safety. Otherwise, Deku will keep running into villains without giving himself any rest. My Hero Academia season 6 will witness some really good character development of him.

There's a lot to look forward to in the second half of the season

Daily Lady Nagant @DailyLadyNagant LADY NAGANT IS FINALLY ANIMATED OH MY GOOOOODD LETS GOOOOO LADY NAGANT IS FINALLY ANIMATED OH MY GOOOOODD LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/3nocsxVGsU

Manga readers will also be looking forward to the anime debut of Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia season 6. The opening shows a very brief glimpse of her. A hero turned villain, she will be tasked with taking out Deku while he's on his vigilante spree. Lady Nagant is going to give him the fight of his life.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes