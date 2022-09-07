8 female anime villains who charmed many fans

The most noteworthy anime villains tend to be men, but that doesn't mean there aren't some fun female antagonists around. On the contrary, there are plenty of charming female anime villains to discuss in a listicle like this one.

The only requirements here are that the character must be:

Of the female gender

Antagonists at some point within the series

Some obvious contenders will be listed alongside various underrated options not usually seen in similar listicles.

Note: The following list is not ranked in any particular order.

Eight charming women causing mayhem as anime villains

1) Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia)

Although Himiko Toga is only a minor villain compared to people like Tomura Shigaraki, she certainly has more vocal fans online. Many people in this industry love yanderes, so a noteworthy one from a truly popular series is bound to get some attention.

In Himiko Toga's case, she was in love with Deku before abandoning that thought. Some fans loved her for that ship, while others vastly preferred her friendship with Twice. Not to mention, she's one of the very few female anime villains in the series.

Throw in a cool Quirk and a good design, and it's no surprise that many fans love her.

2) Esdeath (Agame ga Kill!)

Esdeath acting normal (Image via White Fox)

Speaking of yanderes, one cannot go beyond Esdeath. She's even more brutal than Himiko Toga, which predictably leads to her also having a divisive fanbase. Some find her character repulsive and way too sadistic, while others love how she adores Tatsumi and is more complex than she initially seems.

She's one of the main anime villains in Agame Ga Kill, but her belligerent personality makes her unquestionably the most memorable character on the Empire's side. It also helps that she's shown to be exceptionally powerful in this story, a rarity not usually given to female anime villains in other series.

3) Kirari Momobami (Kakegurui)

The president of the student council (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Kirari is a pretty popular female anime villain, especially in the Kakegurui fandom. The series is based on the real world, so one might wonder what exactly makes Kirari villainous. For those who don't know, she created the housepet system in Hyakkaou Private Academy.

This system basically makes the bottom 100 people less than human. Anybody else can use and abuse housepets however they'd please, and it's become the norm here because of Kirari's influence. Still, her relationship with Sayaka, enigmatic behavior, and reason for pairing Ririka with Mary have earned her many fans within the fandom.

4) Jessie (Pokemon)

Jessie in her usual apparel (Image via OLM Inc)

Not all female anime villains are disgustingly evil. In Jessie's case, Team Rocket is more comical than anything else. Pokemon is primarily targeted towards kids, so this difference in presentation shouldn't be surprising to most people.

That's not to say she's good per se. She's still aggressive and focuses on stealing Ash's Pikachu alongside her trusted companions. It's simply a far cry compared to the previous entries on this list.

Pokemon is one of the most popular anime series out there, particularly because of the legendary video games. Naturally, it shouldn't be surprising that a fun character like Jessie would be well-liked in some parts of the fandom.

5) Android 18 (Dragon Ball Z)

Some female anime villains eventually end up on the good guys' side. Case in point: Android 18. She was initially one of several villainous Androids created by Dr. Gero and had a major role as an antagonist in the Androids Saga. It might be amusing to modern Dragon Ball fans, but Android 18 was able to keep up with Vegeta in their first bout.

By the end of the arc, the seeds of the Krillin x Android 18 ship would eventually be planted, and the two of them would be together as the series progressed. Her recent appearances in the anime are anything but villainous. However, her debut as an anime villain still makes her a worthwhile entry here.

6) Ulti (One Piece)

A recent female anime villain, but still a relevant one to talk about (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece series has plenty of female anime villains in supporting roles. Ulti is a bold and blunt member of the Beasts Pirates and is among the many notable fighters in that organization. Unsurprisingly, she's also the most popular one, having been ranked 56th in the 7th official popularity poll.

She carries a 400,000,000 bounty, making her a very dangerous threat. Befitting the dinosaur theme of her pirate crew, her devil fruit allows her to turn into a pachycephalosaurus. Ulti will bring the fight to anybody, which is certainly a charming trait, even if she's ultimately a minor antagonist.

7) Reiko Tamura (Parasyte)

Her default appearance (Image via Madhouse)

An emotionless character that gains maternal instincts as the series continues is quite impressive. Understandably, that trait helps make Reiko go from an otherwise forgettable female anime villain to a more complex one worth analyzing. The scene where she tries to protect her baby in exchange for her own is arguably one of the most memorable aspects of Parasyte as a whole.

It's not as if she was always good. She was as vicious as the other Parasytes in the beginning and even planned to do rather questionable things to her child at first. The little one thankfully survives in the end, thanks to Reiko's actions prior to her death.

8) Tier Harribel (Bleach)

Harribel's outfit was quite a prominent matter of discussion (Image via Pierrot)

Action-packed animated series tend to have a stronger focus on men, but Tite Kubo defies expectations with a surprisingly well-rounded female cast. Harribel is the current ruler of Hueco Mundo, a title she achieved with her excellent skill in swordsmanship. Past that wonderful proficiency is a very strong fighter capable of manipulating water.

Before Aizen betrayed her, this female anime villain was formerly ranked third in the Espada, further showing off her impressive power level. Harribel made quite the impression on the Bleach fanbase with her unique design and intense fighting style, even though her outfit might be a bit silly. Nonetheless, her personality and fighting prowess is something to be admired.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

