10 strongest women in Bleach, ranked

Bleach is most well-known for having some of the most ridiculously strong characters in all of anime, even by Dragon Ball standards. Both men and women in the series constitute some of its absolute strongest characters, with Spiritual Pressure or Reiatsu being the main factor in just how strong a Bleach character is.

The female leads of the series, in particular, always seem to be able to reach new heights when it comes to Gotei 13 or the Espada. In fact, two of the five strongest Espada are women, and their power is immensely greater than those closest to them while still ranked lower.

Here are the ten strongest women in Bleach, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Espada, Gotei 13 Captains, dominate Bleach’s strongest women

10) Bambietta Basterbine

As one of Yhwach’s Sternritter, Bambietta is most definitely one of Bleach’s most powerful women. Her gift from Yhwach allows her to create bombs that are more than just a Reishi manifestation, functioning as real-life explosives. Beyond this, her role as a Quincy gives her both immense spiritual power and skillful Reishi Manipulation.

All Sternritters are incredibly powerful, and Bambietta is no exception to this rule. Some feel her to be more powerful than her partner Candice Catnipp (who is discussed later), but the latter seems to have the edge over the former in many categories.

9) Hiyori Sarugaki

As one of the Visored, Hiyori is incredibly powerful thanks to her Shinigami and Hollow powers and abilities. She has remarkably high Spiritual Power, and is a skilled swordswoman and hand-to-hand fighter. In a group fight with other Shinigami sympathizers, she was able to hold her own against the Third Espada, Tier Harribel.

Her status as a Visored, in particular, is what includes her on this list. Every member of the group is more powerful than both the average Shinigami and average Hollow, even in the latter's more advanced stages of evolution.

8) Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

As a former Third Espada, Nelliel (or Nel Tu) is incredibly powerful and one of the strongest women in all of Bleach. Her Spiritual Power is so immense that Renji once compared it to Ichigo’s, and her skills as a swordswoman and hand-to-hand fighter accentuate this power.

Despite her initial child-like appearance and behavior, her full-grown form encapsulates exactly how powerful she is. The Double Cero technique, in particular, is a highlight, taking an opponent's Cero and returning it with more power. Her status as a former Third Espada solidifies her rank amongst Bleach’s strongest women.

7) Tier Harribel

The current Third Espada, Tier Harribel, is no joke either. Like all Espada, she possesses immense spiritual power and is a master swordsman. However, she’s shown to be exceptionally perceptive and tactical in combat, able to see through others' guises. Combined with her other fighting skills, she’s certainly one of Bleach’s strongest women.

6) Kirio Hikifune

Despite never getting a chance to show off her full power in battle, Kirio’s status as a member of the Royal Guard would imply that she has enormous strength levels. Few members of this group are shown in action throughout Bleach, but those who are shown seem to imply the title alone to mean a great deal.

Much of her character is speculatory, but her Food Enhancement ability and her constant gaining and shedding of weight would seem to imply vast strength within.

5) Candice Catnipp

Candice is, very arguably, the most powerful female Quincy and the most formidable Steinritter of them all. Her clash against Kenpachi showed glimpses of her potential strength, while her fight with Ichigo proved what fans suspected. Like other Steinritters, she receives a gift from Yhwach, with hers manifesting as lightning.

What is essentially her Bankai, except the Quincy version, allows her to create lightning bolts and use them as swords in combat. Although she has few combat appearances, Candice impresses in each of them. Despite eventually being defeated by Byakuya Kuchiki, she’s one of the most impressive women in all of Bleach.

4) Rukia Kuchiki

Speaking of Byakuya, the other Kuchiki sibling is undoubtedly one of Bleach’s strongest women around. Rukia is the only unranked Shinigami besides Ichigo to kill an Espada during the Aizen confrontation. Her promotion to captain of the 13th squad at the manga’s close solidifies her spot in the upper echelon of powerful women in the series.

3) Sui-Feng

Sui-Feng, captain of Gtoei 13's 2nd Division, was raised as a master assassin and fighter, impressing even the great Yoruichi with her skill. Her Shikai perfectly exemplifies the former part of her training, while her Bankai does so with the latter. She’s arguably second only to Yoruichi in the arts of Hakudo and Shunpo, further emphasizing how powerful she is in the Bleach series.

2) Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi’s epithet of “Flash Goddess” emphasizes just how powerful she was in terms of her speed and stamina. Her status as a former captain of the second squad and Onmitsukido commander further emphasized just how powerful she was.

Even after 100 years of what was basically retirement, she was still able to overpower her former student Sui-Feng. Without a doubt, Yoruichi is one of the absolute strongest women in Bleach.

1) Retsu Unohana

The title of the absolute strongest woman in the series goes to the former Kenpachi, Retsu Unohana, the former captain of the Fourth Division. She was the first-ever Kenpachi, a master of all existing sword-fighting styles and a master of Kido and healing techniques. She was even superior to Kenpachi Zaraki until the latter unlocked his Bankai and, with it, his full potential.

Despite hiding her love of combat for centuries, fans could clearly see it in her final battle with Kenpachi Zaraki. Hints of the fear she instilled in others were present throughout the series, though nothing was ever definitively said of her strength or status. Without a doubt, Retsu is the series’ strongest woman.

