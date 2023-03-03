Tite Kubo's interview has Bleach fans fighting over Rukia vs Orihime

The Bleach series' leading female characters are Rukia Kuchiki and Orihime Inoue, and needless to say, both are fan favorites. The former is a talented Shinigami, while the latter is an unusual Fullbringer. While they are close friends, the fandom has always been divided between Ichigo-Rukia and Ichigo-Orihime supporters.

A recent interview with mangaka Tite Kubo has fanned the flames further in the debate and started an internet war between the two factions. While it is not unusual for fans to support side couples, the Twitter feud has taken an ugly turn.

What has Bleach mangaka Tite Kubo said and how has it led to a heated online debate?

🧡💜 @IchiRukispace when the author intentionally gave your ship matching colour palette and specifically mentioned it even when no one was asking when the author intentionally gave your ship matching colour palette and specifically mentioned it even when no one was asking 💯 https://t.co/JijyOKQMk4

A Bleach fan recently asked Tite Kubo what color combinations should be suitable for Orihime in the same way that black and orange are typically used for Ichigo. To this, the mangaka replied that she should be something like light pink.

But what was more intriguing was that he also brought up Rukia—and without anyone asking him to. He suggested that the color combination for her be violet and white. While this is a relatively innocuous bit of knowledge, many fans appreciate learning about the color choices for both the Ichihime and IchiRuki ships.

How has the Twitter battle panned out?

Rukia, Ichigo, and Orihime as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most Bleach fans consider Rukia and Ichigo to have a brother-sister bond, whereas Ichigo and Orihime's relationship is canon. In the manga, the two marry and have a child. However, several people felt that Kubo unjustly let Orihime steal the main character when he should have been coupled with Rukia.

Tite Kubo's mention of Rukia in response to a query about Ichigo and Orihime has also allowed stans of one ship to disparage the other, resulting in both Rukia and Orihime trending on Twitter.

The main point of contention is that some fans believe Orihime is a useless housewife, while others criticize Rukia for always playing the damsel in distress and being no better.

The main instigator of the Rukia-Orihime online debate appears to be Twitter user @kaylee2908, who, in a series of tweets, has argued that Orihime is undeserving of being Ichigo’s wife.

Kaylee @kaylee2908 Can Orihime fans stop pretending like the reason people don't like her and her "Kurosaki-kun" is because of Pierrot or Matsuoka Yuki? Pierrot never dirtied her like they did Sakura and Matsuoka only voiced exactly what's in the manga: countless high-pitched "KUROSAKI-KUN" Can Orihime fans stop pretending like the reason people don't like her and her "Kurosaki-kun" is because of Pierrot or Matsuoka Yuki? Pierrot never dirtied her like they did Sakura and Matsuoka only voiced exactly what's in the manga: countless high-pitched "KUROSAKI-KUN" 😭 https://t.co/gHZuoFutMj

Decker @DemonKiller44 @42Kurama @RoyReadsManga Bro Ichigo and Rukia are infinitely cuter. Orihime isn't even the best or second best alive woman in bleach @42Kurama @RoyReadsManga Bro Ichigo and Rukia are infinitely cuter. Orihime isn't even the best or second best alive woman in bleach

Decker @DemonKiller44 @jeonhime Exactly my point with Rukia. It's like the barriers are down, just like with Chad (someone Ichigo trusts and has his back 100%), whereas with Orihime, it's like he's still sheltering her like he does with his sisters. I prefer the former rather than the latter in relationships @jeonhime Exactly my point with Rukia. It's like the barriers are down, just like with Chad (someone Ichigo trusts and has his back 100%), whereas with Orihime, it's like he's still sheltering her like he does with his sisters. I prefer the former rather than the latter in relationships

phlayboii @phlayboii @Boomer52241964 @imadoubled Faxs, Orihime is mid, I don’t really care about ships but Rukia as a character is better than Orihime @Boomer52241964 @imadoubled Faxs, Orihime is mid, I don’t really care about ships but Rukia as a character is better than Orihime

Neptunial 『🐺🐏 』 @neptunial400 rukia pics @RUKIAFEED the sweetest 🤍 the sweetest 🤍 https://t.co/sWpXqi6duQ I'm not even a Bleach fan, but Rukia is a nice character. Why is Orihime so popular these days 🙄 ? people have such bad tastes! Rukia is clearly a better written character 🤍 twitter.com/RUKIAFEED/stat… I'm not even a Bleach fan, but Rukia is a nice character. Why is Orihime so popular these days 🙄 ? people have such bad tastes! Rukia is clearly a better written character 🤍 twitter.com/RUKIAFEED/stat…

Fans of Orihime, on the other hand, have taken issue with some of the tweets.

The Gojo's Slander @eliathequeen

2. Orihime’s slanders

3. Ichigo will be happier living in SS with Rukia Roy📚 @RoyReadsManga What’s a Bleach take that’ll make you act like this? What’s a Bleach take that’ll make you act like this? https://t.co/QRPVrYCNzc 1. Aizen is mid2. Orihime’s slanders3. Ichigo will be happier living in SS with Rukia twitter.com/royreadsmanga/… 1. Aizen is mid2. Orihime’s slanders3. Ichigo will be happier living in SS with Rukia twitter.com/royreadsmanga/…

Pial Sarker @leafRe146 Kaylee @kaylee2908 Shipping aside, this is the type of woman you should become: capable of raising a family and having a bright career all at once. If we want to defend her we can talk about her actual achievements, not just flaunting "SHE MARRIED THIS MAN" as if that's her only worth Shipping aside, this is the type of woman you should become: capable of raising a family and having a bright career all at once. If we want to defend her we can talk about her actual achievements, not just flaunting "SHE MARRIED THIS MAN" as if that's her only worth 💀 https://t.co/YBlsVVHN2p A brave hardworking soul reaper, hounnarble sister, lovely wife and mom be like rukiya not her stans twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… A brave hardworking soul reaper, hounnarble sister, lovely wife and mom be like rukiya not her stans twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta…

Wanda @Wannatioon Kaylee @kaylee2908 Shipping aside, this is the type of woman you should become: capable of raising a family and having a bright career all at once. If we want to defend her we can talk about her actual achievements, not just flaunting "SHE MARRIED THIS MAN" as if that's her only worth Shipping aside, this is the type of woman you should become: capable of raising a family and having a bright career all at once. If we want to defend her we can talk about her actual achievements, not just flaunting "SHE MARRIED THIS MAN" as if that's her only worth 💀 https://t.co/YBlsVVHN2p Rukia fans are so insecure about orihime that they had to talk about orihime first before tweeting their "appreciation" 🤣 twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… Rukia fans are so insecure about orihime that they had to talk about orihime first before tweeting their "appreciation" 🤣 twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… https://t.co/e8IHeKsAuy

Of course, Orihime fans have debased Rukia in order to demonstrate that their favorite character is superior.

KJ(CR:Kingdom Chapter 139) @KJ_doesnt_care Kaylee @kaylee2908

You: B-but she married Ichigo



I mean...sure? I know her character is just about Ichigo and how to get inside his pants and she did succeed but still does that suppose to justify what I said in the first place? Someone: Orihime hate isn't because of Pierrot or Matsuoka YukiYou: B-but she married IchigoI mean...sure? I know her character is just about Ichigo and how to get inside his pants and she did succeed but still does that suppose to justify what I said in the first place? twitter.com/DemonRacist/st… Someone: Orihime hate isn't because of Pierrot or Matsuoka YukiYou: B-but she married IchigoI mean...sure? I know her character is just about Ichigo and how to get inside his pants and she did succeed but still does that suppose to justify what I said in the first place? twitter.com/DemonRacist/st… You actually have no life if you wasted this much time hating on a fictional charater… Orihime>>>>>>>> Rukia by leaps and bounds twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… You actually have no life if you wasted this much time hating on a fictional charater… Orihime>>>>>>>> Rukia by leaps and bounds twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta…

This has outraged Rukia fans, who have criticized the hatred.

izzy 💎 @shine583882 Kaylee @kaylee2908 twitter.com/leafRe146/stat… Right? She is so amazing unlike the other lady who dropped out of college, had no career, "SOMETIMES worked PART-TIME at a bakery", definitely earned pennies only, spent most of her time taking care of her son yet he is still going out at night right under her nose Right? She is so amazing unlike the other lady who dropped out of college, had no career, "SOMETIMES worked PART-TIME at a bakery", definitely earned pennies only, spent most of her time taking care of her son yet he is still going out at night right under her nose 😌 twitter.com/leafRe146/stat… qrts had nothing to argue to this that they resorted to "rukia had everything thanks to byakuya" and "orihime is an orphan". a daily reminder that rukia got out of rukongai before byakuya found her, byakuya surpressed her promotion for 40 years, and financial issues can be + twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… qrts had nothing to argue to this that they resorted to "rukia had everything thanks to byakuya" and "orihime is an orphan". a daily reminder that rukia got out of rukongai before byakuya found her, byakuya surpressed her promotion for 40 years, and financial issues can be + twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta…

However, there are also Orihime admirers that do not support the Ichihime ship.

House of Niggas👸🏿 @CashMonayyy716 I’m BACK. REAL Orihime Stan’s who love her as an INDIVIDUAL don’t ship her with Ichigo. They either ship Ulquihime, Ishihime, Tatsuhime literally anyone BUT Ichigo. twitter.com/grimmjowswhxre… I’m BACK. REAL Orihime Stan’s who love her as an INDIVIDUAL don’t ship her with Ichigo. They either ship Ulquihime, Ishihime, Tatsuhime literally anyone BUT Ichigo. twitter.com/grimmjowswhxre…

It is usually interesting to hear the perspectives of the third category, who do not exclusively side with one character. Several fans were wise enough to pick on and condemn the misogyny in some of the tweets. They also chastised Kubo for writing terrible female characters in general.

Daneca @danecasxt Ichiruki and rukia fans are so misogynistic and deranged. Imagine being this angry with a fictional character to the point of discriminating women who are not privileged in life but pursued for the happiness of her family. If she's real, Orihime Kurosaki would be better than you. Ichiruki and rukia fans are so misogynistic and deranged. Imagine being this angry with a fictional character to the point of discriminating women who are not privileged in life but pursued for the happiness of her family. If she's real, Orihime Kurosaki would be better than you. https://t.co/91b5ik2ELn

Dubz 🍓🍞 @lili_dubz Kaylee @kaylee2908 Can Orihime fans stop pretending like the reason people don't like her and her "Kurosaki-kun" is because of Pierrot or Matsuoka Yuki? Pierrot never dirtied her like they did Sakura and Matsuoka only voiced exactly what's in the manga: countless high-pitched "KUROSAKI-KUN" Can Orihime fans stop pretending like the reason people don't like her and her "Kurosaki-kun" is because of Pierrot or Matsuoka Yuki? Pierrot never dirtied her like they did Sakura and Matsuoka only voiced exactly what's in the manga: countless high-pitched "KUROSAKI-KUN" 😭 https://t.co/gHZuoFutMj I know after Kubo put your Orihime housewife laundry delusions to rest you don’t have much to talk about. Maybe worry about why the anime made Rukia into a damsel in distress who can’t fight fodder ninjas and bounts every filler arc. twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta… I know after Kubo put your Orihime housewife laundry delusions to rest you don’t have much to talk about. Maybe worry about why the anime made Rukia into a damsel in distress who can’t fight fodder ninjas and bounts every filler arc. twitter.com/kaylee2908/sta…

Others have argued that Kubo's work is significantly more complex in its portrayal of women, while Studio Pierrot is to be held accountable for butchering the female characters.

They have also stated that the studio has messed up Sakura's character significantly as well, making her one of the most-hated characters in Naruto.

naima derilus @NaimaDerilus @Uchihaanti1 Bleach women are just so great. They are so diverse in therms of strenght and personalities and this is why readers are interested in them. Kubo understood that a feminine character (Orihime) can be strong and a tomboyish one (Rukia) can be vulnurable. @Uchihaanti1 Bleach women are just so great. They are so diverse in therms of strenght and personalities and this is why readers are interested in them. Kubo understood that a feminine character (Orihime) can be strong and a tomboyish one (Rukia) can be vulnurable.

Ella-IA @epicfkncupcake @swettieSakura its not just a sakura thing, is a rukia kuchiki, even a hinata and inoue orihime thing, a sasuke thing: pierrot take characters and push their worst traits @swettieSakura its not just a sakura thing, is a rukia kuchiki, even a hinata and inoue orihime thing, a sasuke thing: pierrot take characters and push their worst traits

And for some Twitter users, the whole Rukia against Orihime debate makes little sense because Rukia herself is an Ichigo-Orihime supporter.

Dew @Dew_Drop97 Rukia Kuchiki, our Origo sister, who knows and understands Ichigo, knew how much Ichigo wanted to protect Orihime, Rukia knew how much Ichigo cared for Orihime 🤯☹️ Rukia Kuchiki, our Origo sister, who knows and understands Ichigo, knew how much Ichigo wanted to protect Orihime, Rukia knew how much Ichigo cared for Orihime 🤯☹️

Sylvia G. Garcia @Chiva2195 @Dew_Drop97 Rukia ships it. Also 100 percent everyone probably knew Ichigo liked orihime, everyone but Ichigo and orihime knew they liked each other. @Dew_Drop97 Rukia ships it. Also 100 percent everyone probably knew Ichigo liked orihime, everyone but Ichigo and orihime knew they liked each other.

Bleach_Bae 🇹🇭 @Bleach_Bae



They have success marriages and kids what’s the big deal The fact that Rukia and Orihime are best friends and people are so one sided with them are weirdThey have success marriages and kids what’s the big deal The fact that Rukia and Orihime are best friends and people are so one sided with them are weird They have success marriages and kids what’s the big deal 😭💕😂

𖤐エスビー⁷ 𖤐 @skulIjokes Roy📚 @RoyReadsManga What’s a Bleach take that’ll make you act like this? What’s a Bleach take that’ll make you act like this? https://t.co/QRPVrYCNzc Slandering Orihime/rukia to uplift the other all for a ship as if they arent besties. Orihime was in the front row at Rukia’s wedding and i KNOW rukia was in the front at Orihime’s. twitter.com/royreadsmanga/… Slandering Orihime/rukia to uplift the other all for a ship as if they arent besties. Orihime was in the front row at Rukia’s wedding and i KNOW rukia was in the front at Orihime’s. twitter.com/royreadsmanga/…

The whole debate over who is better in this scenario is disappointing because both Orihime and Rukia are key characters in Bleach, regardless of their roles or backstories.

Pitting one against the other is certainly not the best approach, nor is dictating how a story should have unfolded. It is incredible that such a heated Twitter argument erupted simply because the mangaka was discussing color palettes for the characters in his work.

The second installment of Bleach: TYBW will be released in July 2023, but in the meantime, the mangaka has released a new illustration that fans can check out.

