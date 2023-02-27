Tite Kubo celebrates Bleach TYBW part 2 with a brand new sketch

Fans of Bleach can't help but look forward to the second part of Bleach TYBW, which is set to be released in just a few months. After a long wait, Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach manga also tweeted a sketch of the series' most well-known character from his Twitter account. This graphic sketch was first posted on Twitter on February 24, 2023.

Ichigo, the story's protagonist, is shown in the sketch that Tite Kubo used for his visual tweet. In the sketch, Ichigo can be seen standing alone with his Zanpakuto on his back.

A human and a replacement soul reaper, Ichigo Kurosaki fights evil and protects the people he cares about in the Bleach manga. Fans have been praising Kubo's art ever since the graphic tweet went viral.

Bleach TYBW's creator reveals new sketch of Ichigo, fans react and more

It was in 2020 when it was announced that Bleach TYBW would receive an anime adaptation and return to television screens after a lengthy hiatus.

Part one of the series was launched last October, and part two will be released sometime in July 2023. With just a few months remaining for the release of part 2, Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach TYBW, has just published a new sketch of Ichigo, as was discussed above.

The colors used in the sketch are blue, yellow, and black. In the sketch, Ichigo is shown in his Soul Reaper form by Tite. Ichigo looks like he is concentrating and standing alone. Ichigo appears to be closing his eyes and is wearing a shihakusho while holding his Zanpakuto in his back.

With the reveal of the new sketch of the protagonist, Ichigo, fans of the series are more involved than ever now. People have taken to Twitter in large numbers to show their enthusiasm.

When the new sketch came out, memes were all over social media, praising the new art and letting people know about it. Popular memes and references flooded Twitter and other social media platforms. All of this demonstrates how much Tite Kubo's work is admired.

Cloud @CloudsBlade @tite_official Ichigo and Superman have a lot in common. They are both goats @tite_official Ichigo and Superman have a lot in common. They are both goats https://t.co/XBnx1XSusN

In Bleach's manga, the last arc is Bleach TYBW. The first episode of Bleach TYBW part one is based on the manga and begins with the events of Chapter 480.

First published in 2012, it is part of the Bleach manga series and is considered in Volume 55. In 2016, when the serialization ended, the manga had a total of 74 volumes, while the first half of the anime series concluded with episode 542.

What should we expect from the second part?

The second part will primarily focus on Ichigo and Uryu's opposing positions. In the trailer, Ichigo asks Uryu to explain why he sided with Yhwach and turned against him.

Further, Uryu swears he would kill Ichigo to protect the Quincy's honor, but Ichigo just wants to protect his companion. The trailer for Bleach TYBW part 2 promises a fierce fight between As Nodt and Rukia, as well as the appearance of Rukia's bankai, Hakka no Togame.

However, the main focus of the upcoming part will be on the Ichigo and Uryu positions. It will be worth the wait for the second part of Bleach TYBW. Till then, Bleach fans can revisit the old episodes.

